Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo voiced concerns about the impact of massive protests in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, while also calling for reforms to eradicate racial inequality after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He called progress against COVID-19 in the state "a really amazing accomplishment" that is threatened by large gatherings where the virus could gain a foothold again.

Cuomo said he will discuss with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio whether a curfew should be considered to get a hold of the protests that have at times devolved into looting, while adding the National Guard is available to help the New York City Police Department if needed.

“We should be very proud of what we’ve done, just don’t snatch defeat from the jaws of victory," Cuomo said. "Now we are seeing these mass gatherings over the past couple of nights, that could in fact exacerbate” the spread. “We have to take a minute” and ask “what are we doing here? What are we trying to accomplish?”

He said he supports the protests but urged New Yorkers to "be smart," seek specific reforms, and not engage in violent behavior at protests.

“The violence in these protests obscures the righteousness of the message," Cuomo said. He said "the looting, that’s not protesting, that’s not righteous indignation, that’s criminality” and argued “it plays into the hands” of the people "who don’t want progressive change.”

In an exchange with reporters, Cuomo said he could order a curfew, though he had not made that decision. "Legally, I could impose a curfew, so I'm not at that point, but I know something has to be done because last night was not acceptable" and other nights "were not acceptable, at any level."

Northwell Health said Monday the number of COVID-19 patients fell dramatically throughout May, dropping every day of the month but one.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 575 COVID-19 patients Monday, down 65% from May 1. It's also down 15% from the same period a week ago.

Northwell said it has seen large decreases in coronavirus patients throughout its health system. For example, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has 106 COVID-19 patients, the most in the system. A month ago, North Shore had 306.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center fell from 277 patients to 97 coronavirus patients. Southside Hospital in Bay Shore has 28 patients, down from 157 on May 1.

"Every number is showing positive signs," said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman. He said the total number of COVID-19 related admissions on Sunday was 14, which averages out to less than one new coronavirus patient per hospital. Northwell owns and operates 19 hospitals.

Northwell had been reporting around 25 admissions daily last week, and had 44 admissions May 1.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday the number of hospitalizations and fatalities in New York State from COVID-19 has continued to decline. He said 56 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Saturday, a continued and significant drop from the height of the outbreak in the state. But many regions, including Long Island, still have limits on nonessential services and gatherings as restrictions are slowly loosened by the state. New York City had been slated to start its phased reopening on June 8.

Cuomo also announced on Sunday that dentists will be able to resume work Monday but are asked to follow state guidelines on safety and social distance.

With David Reich-Hale



Check back for updates on this developing story.