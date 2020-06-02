Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that, despite the massive protests over the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd, the state is making steady progress against the spread of the coronavirus and asked protesters to "be responsible" and help sustain those gains.

He asked protesters to avoid further spread as they return to the streets.

“Keep in mind during this moment when you are going out to protest, we are still in the middle of the COVID pandemic," he said. We are going to reopen New York City this coming Monday. Yes, protest, yes express your outrage, but be responsible.”

He also offered blistering criticism of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Police Department for not stopping the looting and restoring order amid growing unrest.

“These looters destroyed businesses that were essential to the community and the very people we were trying to help," Cuomo said. "The police must stop the looting and the criminal activity. That is the essence of the police force … They did not do that in New York City last night, and I am disappointed and outraged at what happened in New York City last night

Cuomo cautioned against confusing protesters for looters, who he said are opportunists hurting vulnerable communities at a time of crisis.

“All these issues are getting blurred. COVID-19 is one issue, the outrage over Mr. Floyd’s murder is another issue. The protesters are one issue. Looters are a totally different issue. We can’t blur the line between these problems. Otherwise you wound up solving nothing,” Cuomo said from his daily briefing in Albany.

"We have this hyper-political moment," he went on, "...and a lot of people want to say the looters are the protesters, they are one, they are all criminals. No, they are not. No, they are not … It’s because you don’t want to address Mr. Floyd’s murder … They are Americans who are outraged” at Floyd’s death under the knee of a former police officer.

New York has made significant strides in the battle against coronavirus, Cuomo had said Monday, though he worried that mass protests against police violence are endangering what he called “phenomenal” progress containing the outbreak.

Hospitalizations due to coronavirus as measured on a three-day average had reached "the lowest level" since the crisis started, with the state also recording "the lowest numbers of death that we’ve ever had at 54," he said.

The most recent results showed that about 2% of people tested were identified as new cases of the coronavirus, the lowest level since the crisis erupted in March.

The total number of people hospitalized across the state due to the coronavirus was down sharply to 3,331 patients on Sunday and the number of newly admitted patients had fallen to about 170, from about 3,200 a day in April.

Check back for updates to this developing story.