Long Island set for third phase reopening; funds set aside for day care

This story was reported by Scott Eidler, Bart Jones and John Valenti. It was written by Jones.

Long Island will officially graduate to Phase 3 of its reopening on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, as he announced $65 million in funding aimed at getting day care centers reopened or expanded so they can socially distance better.

In the third phase of its reopening, Long Island can expect to see the return of indoor dining up to 50% of eateries' capacity, with mask wearing and spacing required, as well as other food services and personal care businesses like nail salons and spas.

Nassau County Laura Curran seemed ready to see more businesses open. She also highlighted the gradual return of libraries for contactless services.

“If you’ve been thinking about that special tattoo you want to get, well tomorrow you can get it," Curran said.

Discussing the potential impact of day care in the state's reopening, Cuomo said the $65 million for day care centers is coming to the state through the federal CARES Act.

"As we move further into the reopening and more parents go back to work, we're also making sure child care programs across the state have the support they need to reopen safely," Cuomo said in a statement. "By providing support for expanded classrooms that allow for more social distancing and other resources, we can help keep staff and children safe."

During the pandemic, some 65% of state-licensed and -registered child care programs remained open, with many of them serving families of essential workers, the statement said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The funding will help to bring closed programs back to operation.

To be eligible for the funds, child care programs must have either been closed as of June 15 and have a plan to reopen within two weeks of applying, or currently be operating below their licensed capacity and want to expand. Programs can apply through July 15.

The funding includes $20 million to assist child care programs with materials to support social distancing. This could include partitions, or short-term rental space, for instance.

The funding also includes $45 million designated to pay 50% of the cost of a newly opened classroom. The temporary funds will phase out over the second and third months as more parents bring their children back into child care.

The maximum awards for the $20 million in Reopening and Restructuring Incentives depend on the size of the program and range from $300 to $1,600 one-time grants, the state said.

Numbers 'very good'

Curran said Tuesday, “numbers continue to be very good” as the region edged toward its next phase.

Hospitalizations related to the coronavirus were down by seven patients in the county for a total of 63. One county resident died from causes related to COVID-19, Curran said, bringing Nassau's total through the pandemic to 2,179.

Curran spoke in Farmingdale to showcase the reopening of the Farmingdale library, and many others, for contactless services. She said 32 of the libraries have contactless services available, and 7 are starting next week.

Curran said “our libraries are here, no matter what and we are very grateful for them.” She said, “Many are starting with the curbside pickup and delivery services as well” and have their plans for sanitizing materials and putting books in quarantine after each use.

She said, 2,400 new library cards were given out through the last several months of the pandemic.

Overall, the virus's spread continued at a slowed pace. State data released Tuesday showed that 1.2% of people tested on Monday for coronavirus were found positive. The level on Long Island was 1.1%, and in New York City 1.4%.

Some 597 people out of 48,709 tested were positive.

Long Island continued to report relatively low levels of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Nassau registered 31 new cases on Monday, and Suffolk 46. New York City reported 315 new cases.

The state has now seen a total of 389,085 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 41,544 in Nassau, 41,056 in Suffolk, and 213,056 in New York City.

There were 27 deaths linked to the virus on Monday, for a total of 24,766.

Talk of quarantine for visitors continues

Cuomo on Tuesday again criticized states that are lifting restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus with little regard for science and data.

"New York went from one of the highest infection rates in the country to one of the lowest because we made decisions based on science — not politics," Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday.

"We're seeing in other states what happens when you just reopen with no regard for metrics or data — it's bad for public health and for the economy, and states that reopened in a rush are now seeing a boomerang,” he said.

Cuomo again said he is considering imposing a quarantine on visitors from other states — notably Florida, Texas and Arizona — to curb a potential resurgence of coronavirus infection rates in New York.

"Look at the facts, look around the country," Cuomo said on NBC's "Today" show. "Everything says we did it right, and we did it smart. Nobody wanted to close. No businessperson wanted to close, but there was no alternative."

Pointing to soaring infection rates following reopenings from quarantine protocols in 27 other states, including the three Cuomo mentioned by name, the governor said: "The states that reopened with abandon, they now have tremendous infection rates. We just have to make sure other states don't re-infect us now … People see the virus going down in New York, people get on a plane, they come to New York. We don't want them to bring the virus here."

Cuomo said Monday that he is talking with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut about the possibility of requiring residents of certain states to isolate themselves upon arrival in the tristate area to try to prevent the virus' spread after having made great strides.

At the start of the crisis, when New York was the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, some states, including Florida, asked New Yorkers traveling there to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Now, the virus is relatively under control in New York, but is breaking daily records for new cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona and other states. Cuomo last week called it a 180-degree turnaround.

The governor of Florida, Rick DeSantis, shot back acidly at Cuomo over the weekend that he hopes they would not be quarantined in New York’s nursing homes, where many people have died of COVID-19.

Cuomo said Tuesday that in New York “we do about 60,000 tests per day — more than any state or country on a per capita basis and approximately 1 percent of tests are coming back positive. We do this testing religiously, and we watch the rate and calibrate our reopening by that rate.”

He also announced that the Hudson Valley region entered Phase 3 on Tuesday.

Check back for updates to this developing story.