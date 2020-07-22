Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo renewed pleas Wednesday for federal help to states and cities affected by the coronavirus, while continuing to tout New York's performance in keeping the spread under control through its reopening phases.

He has said on various occasions that the state would have to make deep cuts in spending for needed services without federal aid to its local governments. He repeated assertions about New York and other northeastern states being net contributors to the federal budget and needing more of those funds back to ease the impact of the fiscal crisis caused by COVID-19.

"We are very concerned about what we hear from Washington" about a recovery bill package that would "refuse any assistance to state and local governments," Cuomo said during a telephonic briefing.

"There have been numerous experts that have pointed out … that there will be no national recovery if you starve state and local governments," he added.

The governor reported overall good numbers on the metrics tracking the virus' spread in the state.

He said out of about 67,000 tests on Tuesday, 705 people were positive for the virus, for an infection level of 1.04%.

“New York is doing very, very, very well, Cuomo said. "We expected the infection rate to go up after we reopened … We thought we could control it … Actually, it hasn’t even gone up. It has gone down” indicating the state is “doing better” than anticipated.

Cuomo welcomed President Donald Trump's support for mask wearing to prevent spread as "a positive step forward," but criticized him for not going further and issuing a mandate requiring face coverings.

“Just by signing a piece of paper, the president could save 40,000 lives. Why wouldn’t you do that?” Cuomo asked.

Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state, said Wednesday that it was down to 88 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates. That is the lowest number of patients since the pandemic took hold, and a far cry from the 3,400 coronavirus patients the health system had at the peak on April 7.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has the most COVID-19 patients, with 20. Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park was second, with 14 COVID-19 patients.

Northwell reported no COVID-19 deaths and nine admissions throughout its health system over the last 24 hours. Seven of the nine admissions were on Long Island.

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.