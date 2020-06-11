This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Bart Jones and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Jones.

New York State will allow public pools and playgrounds to open as summer arrives, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, holding up New York as a model for the rest of the country for its reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.

He said five upstate regions are set to enter Phase 3 of the reopening on Friday. That will allow their restaurants and food services both indoor and outdoor to get back to work, along with personal care businesses such as nail salons and massage parlors. Long Island is still weeks away from Phase 3.

Cuomo said the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in 21 states, including 14 that are hitting new highs, while the numbers in New York are dropping to their lowest levels even as it reopens its economy and society.

“We are the exception, and an outrageous exception," to the trends on the virus across the country, Cuomo said. "We so far have the exact opposite phenomenon. We reopen, the number continues to go down. How can that be? Because our reopening is different than their reopening, our reopening is based on the numbers, our reopening is phased, and because New Yorkers have been smart, and they have been diligent” and “they have been informed in this state.”

Cuomo said that despite giving the green light on public pool and playground reopenings, local authorities need to exercise caution and track the numbers of coronavirus infections on a daily basis to guide their actions.

“If the positives are in a cluster, a neighborhood that has that pool, don’t open the pool," he said. “Well everybody wants to swim. I understand. But everybody doesn’t want to see a spike in COVID again. So use your judgment. Sometimes yes is not the right answer. It’s the easy answer."

While the state continued to see decreasing infections, hospitalizations and deaths linked to COVID-19, the virus is not gone and has reasserted itself in other states as they have returned to economic activity.

He said local governments, businesses and residents must stay the course and observe social distancing and other protective measures.

“This COVID has not gone away" in New York and throughout the country, he said. In New York “the numbers are good. Everything we have done has been exactly right up until now. But that’s up until now. And you can make a mistake today that wipes out everything we’ve done. So we have to stay smart."

He added: “We have done extraordinarily well because the people in the state have responded in a way no one predicted."

Daily results for Wednesday still showed Long Island's residents testing positive at 0.9%, the same as the previous day and down from 1.1% on Monday. In New York City, 1.7% of those tested came back positive for the coronavirus. The state's regions ranged from a low 0.3% in the North Country to New York City's level — where the Bronx had the highest level of positive test results at 2.4% on Wednesday.

The state lost 36 people Wednesday to the coronavirus, one of the lowest daily death toll tallies so far.

NYC: Protecting mom-and-pop eateries

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City would begin to subsidize some of the restaurants whose businesses had been hurt by the pandemic lockdown — with $3 million covering 100 restaurants, the beginning of the program he suggested would expand

“In communities of color, the mom-and-pop restaurant, the community-based restaurant, is something much deeper than that. It’s something precious. It’s something that must be protected,” de Blasio said at his daily virtual news conference.

The money would be up to $30,000 per restaurant and would come from sources including the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York, which is overseen by his wife, Chirlane McCray. The cash would go to the 27 communities de Blasio said were hardest hit by the virus.

De Blasio also said that all three indicators — percentage of positive coronavirus tests, and numbers of people hospitalized and in intensive care — continued to fall below the thresholds guiding the city’s reopening plans.

Patient numbers dip

Catholic Health Services on Thursday said it has dipped below 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at its six hospitals, all of which are on Long Island.

At the peak, Rockville Centre-based CHS had about 900 COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, its executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

"Mask wearing and social distancing has made a major impact," he said.

Separately, New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health said it admitted nine COVID-19 patients over the last 24 hours at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates. That number has remained essentially flat over the last week.

"It's a very low number," said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman.

Northwell has a total of 372 COVID-19 patients at its facilities, down 24% from the same period a week ago.

Every Long Island hospital in the Northwell system has reported a decrease over the last week. For example, Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, which is based near hot spot areas such as Brentwood and Central Islip, has 15 COVID-19 patients. At the pandemic's peak, it was well over 200.

Long Island entered Phase 2 of reopening Wednesday, bringing back a wider range of businesses, including real estate, office work, in-store retail, and outdoor dining.

Cuomo spoke Wednesday of forward momentum, but also of caution in noting how other states have seen increases in cases as their shutdowns have ended.

On Wednesday, Cuomo also pledged to have the best reopening from the coronavirus pandemic of any state in the country. He said work can be accelerated on major public works projects such as the LaGuardia Airport overhaul with fewer disruptions because, for instance, there are fewer passengers at the airport due to COVID-19.

Cuomo also called for accelerated work on the new Belmont arena, among other infrastructure projects.

Check back for updates on this developing story.