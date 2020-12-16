Cuomo details vaccine distribution plan, warns of possible January shutdown

A widespread economic shutdown in January to stem the spread of COVID-19 is possible, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday as he unveiled new plans to distribute the vaccine across the state.

And Cuomo pledged that any New Yorker who wants the new COVID-19 vaccine will receive it for free.

"In New York State, no person will have to pay a penny for a vaccination," he said during a morning virtual news briefing with reporters.

Since the first public COVID-19 vaccine was administered on Monday to Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, more than 4,000 health care workers in the state have been vaccinated, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said.

Cuomo said he didn’t believe the looming snowstorm would impact distributing the vaccine to hospitals. Next week, doses will be used to vaccinate workers and residents of nursing homes.

The state unveiled a new portal, www.ny.gov/vaccine, with information, safety and distribution information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow, with the rate of new positive cases at 6.21%, Cuomo said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Since the pandemic started earlier this year, there have been 794,557 confirmed cases in the state including 76,625 in Suffolk County and 72,122 in Nassau County — according to numbers updated on Tuesday.

Cuomo said whether or not businesses and other locations would be temporarily shuttered to slow the spread of COVID-19 depends on the actions of New Yorkers during the holiday season.

Health officials have warned people against traveling during the holidays and to limit indoor gatherings to those living together in a household.

"Nobody knows what New Yorkers will do between now and Christmas and how they will act Christmas week," Cuomo said. "The numbers are not predestined. The numbers are a reflection of what we do."

Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state, said the number of COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates was rising, although not nearly at the rate it experienced in the spring.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 881 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 762 at the same period a week ago. In late March and early April, Northwell was reporting daily increases of nearly 300 COVID-19 patients.

"It’s gradual, not a steep climb, and that’s a relatively good sign," said Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer at Northwell Health.

Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health Services said it had 285 COVID-19 patients at the six hospitals it operates.

"We are seeing a doubling of COVID patients every 10 or 11 days, compared to the first wave, when we saw a doubling every two or three days," said Dr. Patrick O’Shaughnessy, chief clinical officer at Catholic Health Services.

O’Shaughnessy added that about 15% of its COVID-19 patients were in intensive care. "In the first wave, that was between 33% and 38%," he said.

Catholic Health Services began vaccinating its front-line workers with the Pfizer-BioNTech drug on Tuesday, O’Shaughnessy said. That included employees at three Catholic Health Services-operated nursing homes, he added.

Nursing home residents will be vaccinated through a federal program, with the help of pharmacy chains such as CVS and Walgreens. Those vaccinations begin next week, O’Shaughnessy said, adding that Catholic Health Services was working with both chains.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio went to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where staffers Veronica "Ronny" Delgado, the lead physician assistant in the hospital emergency department, and William Kelly, a lifelong Queens resident who has worked at the hospital Environmental Services Department since 1997, received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is a heroic place," de Blasio said, noting Elmhurst had been seen as the global epicenter of the battle against the coronavirus during the spring.

De Blasio pointed out there have been 2,785 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in New York City in the past 24 hours, with 195 new hospitalizations — numbers he called "another cause for concern."

He said the coming snowstorm, which forecasters and officials say could drop between 8-12 inches of snow on New York between Wednesday night and Thursday, should have minimal impact on the ability to continue vaccinations at city hospitals.

With David Reich-Hale, Joan Gralla, John Valenti

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.