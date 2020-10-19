The Berner Middle School will go on a distance learning schedule this week after Massapequa School District officials said a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19 and that contact tracing conducted found the student "had greater contact with students and staff."

The district said the decision affects students in grades 6-8 and said the school will be closed for the full week, beginning Monday.

All students are required to log-in to PowerSchool Learning classes in order to access Google Meet codes and follow normal class schedules, officials said.

Officials said the district "will be sharing additional information with the school community" on Monday and said it continues to be in contact with the Nassau County Department of Health regarding contact tracing. "As always," officials said in a statement on the district website, "the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our priority."

The Wantagh School District announced its middle school and high school "will be closed for in-person instruction" on Monday, but did not provide any additional details on whether the move was related to COVID-19. The district website said only that: "All students in grades 6-12 should follow their remote learning schedule." Additional information was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.