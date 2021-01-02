The number of COVID-19 deaths statewide dropped on Friday to 128, after reaching its post-spring peak of 166 on Thursday, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York surpassed 1 million, the state reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide also fell slightly, as hospitals brace for the next few weeks, when they will find out whether holiday gatherings will lead to a spike in coronavirus admissions.

The more than 15,000 new positive test results statewide Friday pushed the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,005,785 — including nearly 100,000 in Suffolk County and 91,000 in Nassau County.

Suffolk had the most COVID-19 deaths Friday of any county in the state, the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported Saturday. There were 17, up from 12 on Thursday. Kings County, which is Brooklyn, had the second-highest number, 12.

Eight Nassau residents died of COVID-19 on Friday, compared with 11 the day before.

New York on Thursday saw 166 deaths from COVID-19, the most since May 12. The death toll has consistently been above 100 since Dec. 14, except for one day, after typically staying in the single digits over the summer.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The 7,814 hospitalizations on Friday were down from 7,886 on Thursday — although more than 19 times the 410 coronavirus patients in New York hospitals on Sept. 5, the post-spring low point.

Positivity rates on Long Island declined slightly on Friday, and were down a few percentage points from Tuesday, when they were in the double digits.

Another 1,409 Nassau County residents tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, for a positivity rate of 7.9%, down from 8% on Thursday and 10.5% on Tuesday.

In Suffolk, 1,786 tests came back positive, or 9.6%, down from 9.7% Thursday and 12.8% on Tuesday.

The 7-day positivity average is 8.82% on Long Island, compared with 6.17% in New York City and 7.55% statewide, state data shows.

In a statement, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

"With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it's going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united," he said. "We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we've reached critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us."

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.