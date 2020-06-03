Cuomo: NY has 'the beast' under control, but coronavirus 'a real threat'

New York has made its best progress yet in the battle against the coronavrius, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, declaring that the state has "the beast" under control so far and is seeing some of the most promising COVID-19 indicators to-date.

“This was the beast that we didn’t know if we could beat. But so far we have beaten it," Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “We did it. We overcame.”

The number of patients and deaths from the disease fell to their lowest numbers, said Cuomo, but he once more cautioned that the fight against the virus is not over even if massive protests over the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis have led to a new crisis.

"COVID-19 is still a real threat, we are still battling that," Cuomo said.

He said the state has "the lowest hospitalization ever and the lowest death toll ever" and he thanked medical personnel and other essential workers because "they saved hundreds of thousands of lives in the State of New York."

Cuomo, in a blistering attack on President Donald Trump for posing with a Bible earlier this week, read passages from Scripture about sowing peace and not discord amid the growing civil unrest and coronavirus crises faced by the state and the nation.

“The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York, we actually read the Bible, and there are some passages that I think are especially appropriate for today,” said Cuomo, during a daily coronavirus briefing that has grown to include commentary on the protests and looting over the last ten days.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

He's repeatedly made a point of separating criminal behavior, which he condemns, from the righteous indignation over the killing of a black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer now facing criminal charges.

Holding up his own Bible, Cuomo on Wednesday started by reading a verse from the Book of Matthew: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."

Then he read from the Book of Mark: "If a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand."

"Turn away from evil and do good," he read from Psalms. "Search for peace and work to maintain it."

Another passage from the Book of James also touched on the calls for justice heard in the streets of New York and other states across the land: "The seed whose fruit is righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace."

Cuomo's biting critique was triggered by Trump's decision to appear for a photo op on Monday in front of St. John's Church near the White House. White House officials ordered military personnel and police to clear the square of hundreds of peaceful protesters, using tear gas, batons and shields to push them out of the iconic park.

The move has provoked widespread controversy, including for using soldiers to attack protesters.

The number of new coronavirus cases had continued at relatively low levels across the state this week, though Suffolk experienced a one-day jump in new positives. Long Island has been in the first phase of reopening its economy from the coronavirus shutdown since May 27, and is expected to soon enter the second phase allowing more businesses to return.

Cuomo had warned that massive gatherings at street protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could jeopardize the state's progress in the fight against the virus.

Suffolk reported 275 new cases Monday, for a total of 39,980 since the pandemic started. Nassau registered 93 new cases, for a total of 40,572, according to state data released Tuesday.

New York City reported 613 new cases, for a total of 204,377. New York State as a whole reported 1,329 new cases, for a total of 373,040.

Buffalo and the Western New York Region entered Phase 2 of the reopening Tuesday, Cuomo said, and the Capitol Region will enter the same phase Wednesday.

New York City, the only region that has not started to reopen, is set to enter its first phase Monday, he said. Long Island's counties are working to clear hurdles to enter the second phase, which includes the return of professional services, retail, administrative support, and real estate or rental and leasing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.