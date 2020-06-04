Long Island will enter the next phase of reopening Wednesday, bringing back a wider range of businesses as well as outdoor dining, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the progress made over the last weeks could be lost if state residents are not cautious about avoiding exposure to the coronavirus.

Cuomo said again that New York is "making great progress" with decreased infections and hospitalizations and a death toll that has fallen precipitously from the disease's peak in the state, following drastic measures that included the shutdown of nonessential businesses and schools and the implementation of social distancing measures.

“This is all a function of our behavior, nothing more, nothing less,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing from Albany. "Reopen with caution. Why? Because we’ve seen too many examples … where it boomeranged.”

Cuomo, in an appearance on Long Island News Radio with Jay Oliver Thursday morning, said a decision on whether summer sleep-away camps will be held was still about a week away.

He said he wants to gather as much information as possible on a pediatric inflammatory illness that’s been linked to the coronavirus and that has stricken some children in New York and elsewhere. “We have to have a decision in about a week,” he said on the camp question.

Three people, including an 18-year-old girl from Suffolk County, have died from the syndrome, Newsday reported in mid-May.

As of May 21, the state Health Department was investigating at least 157 instances of illnesses among children, teenagers and young adults who could have the syndrome. He previously described the illness as similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, which he said can damage blood vessels and affect the heart.

Cuomo announced earlier this week that summer day camps will be permitted to open starting June 29.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Last month, he announced that New York schools would not open for in-person summer sessions, and that they must be conducted online only.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo declared the state has "the beast" of the coronavirus under control.

“We’ve overcome the greatest challenge that this state has faced in my lifetime with this COVID virus,” Cuomo said. “This was the beast that we didn’t know if we could beat. But so far we have beaten it."

The daily coronavirus death toll was 49 on Tuesday, far below the peak of nearly 800 in early April. The number of new patients due to COVID-19, recorded at 135, was a fraction of the 3,200 at the outbreak's height.

Coronavirus cases remained at relatively low levels, state data showed.

Nassau reported 72 new cases, for a total of 40,644 since the pandemic hit. Suffolk registered 82 new cases, for a total of 40,062.

New York City reported 495 new cases, for a total of 204,872 cases. New York State reported 1,045 new cases, for a total of 374,085.

Check back for updates on this developing story.