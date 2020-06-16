New York State is moving to allow hospitals and group homes to allow visitors at their discretion, as long as they follow guidelines to prevent exposure to the coronavirus, since the state continues to see a low rate of transmission for the virus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

Cuomo said he is excited about the U.S. Open tennis tournament slated to take place in Queens from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, even though fans will not be allowed to go watch it live to prevent exposure to the virus. The USTA, the national governing body for the sport, will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff at the venue, he said.

The state has continued to watch the number of new positives from daily test results for the COVID-19 virus, while also following hospitalization and death figures and studying antibody test results to detect regional patterns in the spread.

The various metrics on the virus continue to be encouraging and indicate the phased reopening by region is working to contain the spread, Cuomo said.

"Today New York State has the lowest rate of transmission of any state," said Cuomo, speaking from Albany. "These are not theories any more. These are undeniable facts. You tested the theory; you now have results."

Cuomo also announced that the Capital Region would be entering Phase 3, reopening more of its businesses.

In addition to the daily monitoring of new cases, the state expanded on its antibody testing efforts to gauge the extent of the virus's spread. The latest bout of testing included 12,000 random samples across the state and went on from May 1 to June 13, yielding an increase of 1.1 percentage points in positive cases to show 13.4% of those tested were positive for the antibody, signaling they had been exposed to the virus.

On Long Island, 14.1% of those tested were positive, compared to 11.4% by the beginning of the study. That increase of 2.7 percentage points was among the highest among the regions, leading Cuomo to say "Long Island we have to watch."

In New York City, 21.6% of those tested were positive, a percentage-point increase of 1.6 from May 1. Cuomo said those results showed the city has been "relatively constant" over that period.

“These numbers are telling and are significant, because we’ve watched the numbers … these are numbers that local communities should pay heed to,” he added.

The state tallied 1,538 hospitalizations and 25 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Monday, indicating steep declines in those measures.

NYC taking steps against crowding

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said “we continue to take action” against venues such as bars that violate government-mandated restrictions on public gatherings.

He said the city sheriff, NYPD and civilian agencies are at work, he said.

“Clearly any place that’s reported as a place where we’re seeing crowding is going to be addressed. If enforcement is needed, there will be enforcement. I don’t have any doubt in the world that our city agencies can take care of this issue effectively,” he said when asked about Cuomo’s recent threat.

De Blasio also said that the three metrics being monitored to guide when and how the city reopens continue to be below the thresholds needed: numbers of critical care patients and hospitalized coronavirus cases and the percent of tests showing virus infection.

Fewer COVID-19 patients at Northwell hospitals

Northwell Health on Tuesday said COVID-19 volume at its hospitals continues to fall, although the rate of patient decline has slowed.

Northwell, the largest health system in the state, said it had 356 COVID-19 patients at the 19-hospitals it owns and operates, down 11.7% from the same period last week. In recent weeks, Northwell had been reporting drops of between 15% and 20%.

Northwell said it had seven COVID-19-related admissions over the prior 24 hours, a number a health system spokesman called slow.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park has the most COVID-19 patients, at 68, followed by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, at 62. A week ago, LIJ reported 81 and North Shore had 71 COVID-19 patients.

Nearly every Northwell hospital on Long Island reported fewer COVID-19 patients this week. The exceptions: Glen Clove Hospital and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore saw small increases.

Law: Hopeful about Phase 3

Long Island Association President and CEO Kevin Law said Tuesday he's hopeful, based on patterns developing in other regions of the state, Phase 3 could be as soon as next week. But, Law cautioned: "We need to make sure we don't backslide."

Speaking on the latest Newsday Live webinar event, Law said the keys to progression will be "the three T's" — testing, tracking and tracing — and said social distancing practices will play a most-important role in moving forward, keeping transmission and infection rates down, preventing spikes.

But, he said, though all businesses are required to file a plan with the state, and have one on hand for inspectors, being safe shouldn't be a one-way street.

"Back to work does not mean back to normal, reopening does not mean back to the way things used to be before March 20th," he said, adding: "There are all these knuckleheads out there who don't think the rules apply to them . . . I think we all need to take this responsibility upon ourselves and don't put all the burden on the business owner to be the mask police."

Current Phase 2 reopening includes some office-based businesses, real estate, vehicle sales, leasing and rentals, commercial building management, in-store retail shopping and limited barber shop and hair salon services.

Phase 3 reopenings would include indoor restaurants and food service industries and personal care, including non-hair-related personal care, businesses and services.

Law said all businesses should consult the forward.ny.gov website for guidelines and requirements for each reopening phase.

But Law also said that even those hopeful for Phase 3 and 4 reopenings should understand they will not be without a new normal.

"I'm going to continue to repeat that back to work doesn't mean back to normal," Law said. "Even Phase 4 doesn't mean all the risks have been eliminated.

"I don't see the state, the country, the world moving away from masks for some time" — likely until a vaccine is in place, Law said. "I see people wearing masks well into the implementation of Phase 4."

For now, Law said, the key is to use common sense.

"If these numbers do spike there's a chance we won't be able to go into Phase 3," he said, adding: "Everyone has a role they do play and that's to be smart. Be smart, wear a mask, use sanitizers, do your best to be safe."

New York from 'worst' to 'best'

New York State has gone from the worst coronavirus infection rate in the country to the best, reaching “a new high” as it recorded the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the outbreak struck about three months ago, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

As upstate regions prepared to enter the third reopening phase, Cuomo said the state will allow gatherings to increase from 10 to 25 people for areas in that stage.

As of Sunday New York had 1,608 coronavirus patients, the lowest figure since March 20, and a three-day average of 27 deaths, the lowest since March 21.

The Western New York region is entering Phase 3 on Tuesday, and the Capital Region is doing so on Wednesday, Cuomo has announced. That will allow the return of food service and personal care businesses. They join five other upstate regions in that stage.

Long Island and other suburbs remain in Phase 2 while New York City is in Phase 1.

