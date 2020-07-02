New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is preparing for a reopening of its schools, with all the precautions intended to hold the coronavirus at bay.

New York City public school officials are developing plans to return to in-person instruction starting in September — with mandatory social distancing, handwashing, face masks, stations for hand-washing and sanitizing, and deep, daily cleaning of buildings, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

"You’re going to see constant use of face coverings. They'll be provided for free for anyone who needs them — kids, adults alike," de Blasio said. "Everyone will be expected to wear face coverings. You'll see social distancing, that six-foot rule will be in effect."

Northwell COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

Northwell Health on Thursday said it had 143 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates — down 12 over the last two days.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 13 prior-day admissions and one COVID-19 death in the entire health system. The death was recorded at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park had 36 COVID-19 patients, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset had 25 and Glen Cove Hospital had 14 patients.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Northwell's hospitals in Syosset and Plainview did not have any recorded coronavirus patients, while Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson had one.

At its peak in April, Northwell had 3,400 COVID-19 patients.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale