Long Island registered lower daily levels of new coronavirus cases from tests performed on Tuesday, despite concerns over an upward blip in Suffolk County that prompted stern reminders about social distancing and mask wearing rules.

In discussing the recent increase in the daily percent of new positives in Suffolk, state and county officials had pointed to instances of COVID-19 spread at a Fourth of July celebration and among lifeguards who had gathered outside their duty hours.

The latest state figures, issued Wednesday morning, showed 1% of people tested on Long Island came back positive, compared to 2% for the previous day of testing. New York City remained at about the same level of new infections, going from 1.4% positives on Monday to 1.3% of those tested on Tuesday.

However, the statewide figures did show slight daily increases in newly admitted patients and overall hospitalizations across the state: 831 people were being treated for ailments related to COVID-19, a net increase of 11 people, with 94 new patients on Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo again reminded New York residents that they need to remain vigilant to prevent a resurgence of the virus, as has happened in other states.

"New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day," said the statement from Cuomo. "But we must continue to be smart — by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we've made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough."

According to the new state figures, Nassau County had 39 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, adding up to a total 42,462 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Suffolk County had 53 new cases for a total 42,267 confirmed cases. In New York City, 366 people tested positive on Tuesday for a total 219,982 confirmed cases since the start.

The state said nine people died across New York of coronavirus-related causes. The statewide number of new cases on Tuesday was 831, for a daily infection level of 1.3%, the new figures show. The state has registered 404,006 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Also on Wednesday, Northwell Health said it had 118 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates in the state.

It's the fourth-straight day that Northwell has reported a slight increase in the number of coronavirus patients, but the health system stressed that the increases had more to do with a drop in discharges.

Northwell's admissions have remained steady. The largest health system in the state said it had 14 admissions over the past 24 hours, which is within the range it had over the past month.

There were 12 discharges over the past 24 hours, Northwell added.

Northwell reported no deaths over the past 24 hours, and added that only three of its hospitals, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and Huntington Hospital, had 10 or more COVID-19 patients.

Northwell had dropped to 98 COVID-19 patients on Saturday. It had more than 3,400 coronavirus patients at the peak on April 7.

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.