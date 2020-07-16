Restaurants and bars that violate social distancing directives and other coronavirus mitigation measures will be shut down after three violations, and can be closed immediately for "egregious" offenses, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

State officials have investigated more than 5,000 establishments, most of them downstate, and found widespread lack of compliance with orders aimed at keeping the coronavirus under control, he said. The problem is especially notable in New York City.

“It’s wrong, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish, it’s unacceptable, it’s also illegal," Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are outraged at these establishments. We’re getting thousands of complaints, pictures, videos, etcetera. This is a question of public health, and New Yorkers paid a dear price for COVID, and they are equally upset with these violations.”

Cuomo announced other steps in the crackdown beyond what he called the "three strikes and you are closed" law, including making it illegal for bars or restaurants to serve people alcohol if they are not also ordering a meal.

He said some restaurants have essentially turned into bars, with people mixing freely.

“if you’re not eating a meal and you're just drinking, then it’s just an outdoor bar, and people are mingling and they’re not isolated in individual tables, and that’s what we’re seeing,” he said.

The state will post the names of businesses that violate the orders, he said.

Cuomo also called on local governments to step up enforcement of social distancing rules.

New York City is likely headed into Phase 4 of its reopening on Monday, but Cuomo said not further indoor activities such as malls and cultural institutions will be permitted in that phase in the city, unlike other regions that have entered the final stage.

"We are still seeing issues” with interior spaces including at locations throughout the country where the virus is spreading, he said.

Cuomo said the state is assisting Houston, Texas, with establishing testing facilities and protective equipment, as that city sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, and he criticized inaction that allowed the virus to spread and catch other states unprepared after the experiences of New York.

"We had spoken … about the potential for a second wave of COVID," he said. "The second wave that we anticipated was the virus would mutate and it would come back in a mutated form. That was the second wave theory … What we are experiencing is something different. This is a second wave, but it’s a man-made second wave. This is a situation where we just failed to learn the lessons of the first wave."

In discussing a travel advisory that mandates travelers from a list of high-infection states to self-isolate for 14 days if they come to New York, Cuomo said there is high compliance, but acknowledged that the state is not able to fully control who enters its territory.

"This is a total new function for state government. You have no border control," Cuomo said. "It's an entirely new system we have to set up" to determine who is here from other states where the coronavirus may be surging.

However, he warned people who travel here from those states, that they could get caught if they violate the quarantine requirement. "You can speed, yes, but if you get caught, you get the ticket … You are running that risk."

Cuomo's advice to travelers: "You could get caught, so don’t even think of violating quarantine.”

In New York City, preschoolers and kindergartners through eight graders will be offered government-funded child care on days when students are scheduled to be learning remotely but whose parents can’t stay home with them, the city administration announced Thursday.

There will be 100,000 slots, said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the goal is to have them available by September.

“Right now, we can say 100,000 kids will benefit,” de Blasio added.

New York City is planning to open its public schools starting in September, with a “blended” learning model. Some students could be in school as few as two days a week, due to limited space and the need to require social distance between pupils.

Melanie Hartzog, de Blasio’s budget director, said the day care would be provided at public and private places.

Lorraine Grillo, who heads the school construction authority, said the day care would be provided at libraries and public and private places. She asked anyone who might have available spaces to sign up for consideration at www.nycsca.org/realestate/sites.

With Matthew Chayes.

