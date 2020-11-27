New York had 1,522 new cases of the virus Thursday, giving it an infection rate of 3.3%, according to a Twitter post Friday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

He also noted that 114 people were admitted the hospital.

Northwell on Friday said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases at its health system continues to climb.

The largest health system in the state said it had 506 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates. About 230 of those patients were at a Long Island hospital.

Northwell has 349 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a week ago.

Staten Island continued to be the hot spot. Northwell says it has 131 COVID-19 patients at its facility there.

Northwell said it had 68 COVID-19 admissions over the last 24 hours, half of which were on Long Island.