New York State is "at another pivot point" as it continues to reopen economic activity in its various regions, but residents need to continue to observe social distancing and wear masks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday as the state unveiled results of testing revealing more spread of the coronavirus in New York City's low-income and minority communities.

The Capitol Region, including the City of Albany, became the seventh region to start its first phase of reopening Wednesday as it met six of the seven metrics watched by the state to deem whether it's safe for a region to start bringing back some businesses.

"We are at another pivot point" in considering reopening for each region, said Cuomo, speaking from the seat of state government in Albany. "Yes, we can reopen economic activity … What is the consequence of that? It depends on what we do."

Cuomo said the state had asked the Northwell Health system that operates many hospitals and labs to conduct antibody testing through a faith-based network in minority communities in New York City. Preliminary results showed that low-income residents in predominantly black and Latino neighborhoods are faring worse in avoiding infection with the COVID-19 virus, he said.

“It’s low-income communities, predominantly minority where we still see an increase” in the numbers, Cuomo said.

After about 8,000 antibody tests to detect the virus in the New York City boroughs, the results showed 27% of residents in those communities tested positive, the new figures showed, as compared to an overall New York City infection level measured at 19.9% at tested locations.

The Bronx was the borough with the highest level of confirmed positives at 34%, followed by Brooklyn at 29%. Queens had 25% positives; Manhattan had 20% positives, and Staten Island had 19% positives in that study.

He said the state will undertake efforts to reach out to the most affected areas to disseminate information about COVID-19 and preventive measures, while asking other parts of the state to follow suit in zeroing on the most vulnerable areas.

"It’s a public health education effort," Cuomo said. "You drive through some of these communities and you can see that social distancing isn’t happening, PPE [personal protective equipment] is not being used and, hence, the virus spreads.”

In that vein, the governor's daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, unveiled the five finalists of a campaign to encourage state residents to wear masks, and asking people to vote for their favorite at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/wear-mask.

Cuomo also emphasized the message of prevention, discussing how emergency responders and essential workers have been found to present lower rates of coronavirus infection, because, he said, they take measures to prevent spread.

“It’s apparently so simple that people think it’s of no consequence" to wear a mask, he said. "It happens to be of tremendous consequence. It’s amazing how effective that mask actually is … again, look at the facts. What shocks me to this day … How do front-line workers have a lower infection rate than the general population?”

And he went on: "How do nurses and doctors have a lower infection rate than the general population? How do transit workers … have a lower infection rate than the general population? How does the NYPD … how do they have a lower infection rate? … How can that be? … They’re wearing the masks. The masks work. Those surgical masks work, and it’s in the data. It’s not that I’m saying it, it’s in the data.”

Hospitalizations and intubations of the most critical COVID-19 patients continued to decline on Tuesday, the last full day for which the state released data, but 112 New Yorkers died of coronavirus, a slightly higher number than the previous day, though still reflecting a significant decline from the hundreds who died each day at the disease's peak in the state.

Memorial Day beach limits discussed

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio did not respond directly when asked at his daily virtual news conference for his reaction to Long Island governments limiting beaches to local residents, and barring city residents.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is expected to sign legislation limiting access to Nickerson Beach for county residents, joining several Long Island leaders who have favored keeping nonresidents away from local beaches while New York City beaches are closed.

In Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone announced Monday that Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches will be open to county residents only.

De Blasio said: “if you’re in surrounding counties, where people are mainly going by car, where beaches don’t get crowded the way ours do, if that’s what works for them, I respect that. Everyone has to make their own choice, and everyone has to set their own ground rules.”

He repeated concerns about people congregating at beaches at a time when the city is trying to enforce social distancing to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re the epicenter of this crisis nationally," de Blasio said. "We’re the most populous city in the United States of America, one of the most densely populated places in the country. To get to our beaches, a vast majority of people are going to take subways and buses, that creates crowding there and then crowing on the beaches. There’s such an obvious set of reasons why we couldn’t open our beaches,” he said.

De Blasio also said the city is unlike any other place because of how city dwellers travel to the beach, often using public transit options.

He added: “It's about safety first, and we only will do what is safe for our people, and in New York City it’s not safe to open our beaches yet. I hope to later in the season but not now.”

Northwell Health: Slight drop in deaths

Northwell Health on Wednesday said it had eight deaths at Long Island hospitals over the last 24 hours, down from 10 deaths the 24 hours prior.

The death rate has been in decline for the better part of a month. Its highest one-day death total was 92 on April 14.

For the Long Island region to fully reopen, it needs to hit the state dashboard's hospital deaths metric. To do so, the region must experience 14 days of declining hospital deaths or an average of five deaths or fewer per day over the most recent three days of data.

According to the most recent state data, Long Island had six days of declining hospital deaths and an average of 13 hospital deaths per day over the past three days. The state is expected to update this metric Wednesday afternoon.

Northwell continues to report a drop in COVID-19 patients at its health system: It had 842 coronavirus patients at its 19 hospitals across the region, a 19% drop from the same period a week ago.

At North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, the number of COVID-19 patients has dropped by more than 60% from the peak, to 140, Northwell said. About 70% of patients at North Shore are not COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Michael Gitman, medical director at the hospital.

"The number of COVID patients at our hospital has dropped to four or five per day," he said.

NY seeing COVID-19 cases decline

State figures released Tuesday showed new cases of COVID-19 continued to decline, heading toward what officials hope is a more manageable level that might some day allow crowds back at Yankee Stadium or Citifield.

Nassau reported 70 new cases, for a total of 39,295. Suffolk had 103 new cases, for a total of 38,327. New York City had 591 new cases, for a total of 193,821. New York State as a whole had 1,474 new cases, for a total of 352,845.

The state continued to see declines in hospitalizations and intubations of patients, according to the latest state figures, tallying the last full day of cases for Monday. However, 105 New Yorkers died Monday, a much lower number than during the outbreak's peak of nearly 800 in the state but reflecting a slow decline day over day.

The state has recorded a total of 22,843 deaths from the virus.

The state reported 335 people were newly hospitalized Monday, a marked drop from a peak of more than 3,000 new patients a day in early April.

With Matthew Chayes, Candice Ferrette and David Reich-Hale.

Check back for updates on this developing story.