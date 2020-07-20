This story was reported by Bart Jones, David Reich-Hale and John Valenti. It was written by Jones.

Despite New York's measured success in controlling the coronavirus spread, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sounded the alarm Monday about what he characterized as a dual threat in the fight against the virus: gatherings of people not observing social distancing rules and the potential of spread here from other states.

Speaking from John F. Kennedy International Airport — on his way to present help from the state to Savannah, Georgia — Cuomo addressed young people, law enforcement bodies and restaurant and bar owners in no uncertain terms to tell them social gatherings that attract unmasked crowds and don't observe social distancing need to stop.

"Young people as a general rule believe they are superheroes," said Cuomo, complaining about gatherings primarily in New York City and other downstate areas. "You can get sick in your 20s, you can die … you will take virus and give it to someone else … you will go home and you will transfer it to someone else who will transfer it to someone else, and you can kill someone … It’s not just about you, it’s not just about you, it’s about who you could infect and who you could hurt, and it is continuing unabated … and I can tell you it is a problem.”

A slide in his presentation emphasized the message in all-capital letters: "KNOCK IT OFF. DON'T BE STUPID!" Another slide showed crowds gathered in Astoria and the Lower East Side.

"I'm telling you in New-York-speak, as a born and bred New Yorker, it's stupid, it's stupid … Don't be stupid. What they're doing is stupid and reckless for other people."

Cuomo said the problem also extends to Long Island and other parts of the state. On Saturday night, police had to break up a crowd of 800 mainly young people in Long Beach who gathered on the beach and boardwalk for a “sunset watching,” an activity they learn about through social media, according to police.

Cuomo also chided local governments and police departments, at one point specifically naming the New York City Police Department, for not strictly enforcing mask wearing and social distancing rules set by the state.

"This is not a point of sending the police department to inform the young people that they have to wear a mask. They’ve heard that message," Cuomo said. "The police departments have to enforce the law. They have to enforce the law. That is the only line between anarchy and civilization. They have to enforce the law, and they are not."

Further, Cuomo complained about bars and restaurants that are not abiding by the rules and said they may force a rollback of the reopening of those businesses across the state.

Amid national COVID-19 surge

Cuomo said Sunday's numbers were generally good for the state, with 519 of 49,342 people tested found to have the virus for a 1.05% level of new infections. Long Island registered 1% new cases of people tested on Sunday and New York City had 1.3% positives. Eight people died of coronavirus-related causes.

Cuomo said he was traveling to Georgia to offer assistance in both material supplies and advice on how to handle the pandemic. He has previously reached out to mayors in Atlanta and Houston, and has formed a working coalition with the governors of neighboring states including New Jersey and Connecticut to try to have a unified public health policy in confronting the virus.

He described the national approach toward controlling the virus as chaotic, and with no end in sight. He noted that five months into the crisis, many states still have no coherent strategy to curtail spread of COVID-19.

He said the number of cases is rising in 40 states and Washington, D.C. That represents a threat to New York and its progress, since it is virtually impossible to keep travelers from those states from bringing the virus here, despite a self-quarantine order Cuomo has ordered for 22 states with high levels of infection, he said.

In our region, Northwell Health on Monday said it had 111 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, nearly unchanged from the same period a week ago.

The largest health system in the state said it had seven admissions over the last 24 hours, two of which were in Nassau County. There were no admissions in Suffolk County.

Northwell added that it recorded no deaths over the last 24 hours. Northwell said it had three deaths over the last three days, two of which were in Westchester County. The other was at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

New York City was set to enter a limited Phase 4 reopening on Monday, as the virus spread remained at low levels across New York State.

New York City became the last region to enter Phase 4. Film and television production are permitted to resume as well as activities at low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment venues, such as botanical gardens and zoos. The Bronx Zoo reopens to members on Monday and the general public on Friday.

However, indoor dining is still not allowed in New York City, state and city officials said, and museums and malls are to remain closed for the time being.

MTA struggles: A 'four-alarm fire'

Calling the current need for funding “a financial four-alarm fire for the MTA,” chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said the transportation authority that operates trains and buses is in dire need of $3.9 billion in federal funding ASAP.

Speaking on LI News Radio 103.9 FM with Jay Oliver Monday, Foye said the MTA is “not planning a pandemic fare increase” or toll increase, but said that with LIRR ridership at 21% on pre-pandemic levels Friday — and at 33% of pre-pandemic levels over the weekend — everything remains on the table moving forward.

Foye said he doesn’t expect the Phase 4 reopening in New York City to have much of an effect on ridership and said: “I don’t think we’re going to see a significant increase until Labor Day.”

Foye said overtime is down more than $100 million over the same time last year, as the MTA attempts to rein in expenses. But, he said, new COVID-19 cleaning protocols for LIRR cars and stations, as well as NYC subways and buses, has added “hundreds of millions” in expenses.

“That was the right thing to do,” he said of the disinfecting protocols and said those expenses are built in to the funding needed.

“We understand the economy we’re living in,” Foye told Oliver, adding: “We know the pandemic has caused huge damage to people’s personal situation.” However, he said that without an infusion of much-needed funds, workforce and service reductions could come into play.

Oliver asked Foye if the MTA had turned over overtime information to the government watchdog Empire Center for Public Policy and Foye said yes, the MTA had complied. But, he said, that given the current climate the MTA did not provide names of MTA Police personnel to the Empire Center. He also said that the MTA has filled about 168 positions related to MTA policing, but was not more specific noting that of great importance to the MTA were maintaining “a safe and secure environment.”

