Cuomo: No summer school for in-class teaching in NY as syndrome is studied

New York schools cannot open for in-person summer sessions until the state has a better understanding of an inflammatory condition believed to be related to COVID-19 that is affecting children, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

The governor also said that he has not made a decision about opening schools in the fall while experts continue to track the virus' progression and its varied impacts. He added that it is too early to make a determination as well on the fall semester for colleges.

Initially, health experts believed the coronavirus was not having much of a significant impact in children, Cuomo said, but policy has to follow the science as more facts are uncovered about the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome uncovered in dozens of minors.

“When we are talking about schools, the facts have changed,” Cuomo said.

The New York State Department of Health is now investigating 157 instances of illnesses among children, teenagers and young adults who could have the syndrome, previously described by Cuomo as similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, which he said can damage blood vessels and affect the heart.

Cases of the syndrome have been found in 25 states and 13 countries so far, Cuomo said, urging caution for parents in considering what activities their children could join through the coming months.

“In one week we doubled the number of countries and we doubled the number of states that have now found it … until we have this answer on this pediatric syndrome, as a parent, until I know how widespread this is, I wouldn’t send my children to a [summer] day camp” and parents, he added, need to “make a decision on the facts.”

Health authorities in the state and beyond New York are “exploring this situation,” he said, to determine how widespread the illness might be.

As a result, summer schools in the state are not to open "for in-class teaching," he said.

Cuomo said school districts across the state also have to make plans toward a reopening concerning social distancing, busing arrangements and other preventive measures before the state can fully assess if the education system can relaunch in the fall. "...Give us those plans by July," he said, "and then we have to make that decision about September."

The state did continue to see progress, overall, in declining hospitalizations, intubations and deaths of residents due to the coronavirus, though he lamented about the slow pace of decline in deaths, saying there are "still 105 families who are grieving today" because they lost loved ones on Wednesday.

However, he said, “the overall trajectory” of the virus spread and its impacts is down. “We got through it, we got through it, we got over the mountain, literally and figuratively,” Cuomo said.

Hospitals in the Long Island and New York City regions continued to report declines in the number of patients seeking treatment for the coronavirus, though both areas slid back in meeting key hospitalization measures tracked by the state toward a reopening.

Long Island fell to 29% available beds at its hospitals, failing to clear a 30% threshold set by the state, while New York City fell to 27% in that measure and to 26% for beds available in intensive care units, also below a 30% threshold set by the state.

As a result, a state dashboard tracking progress toward reopening showed Long Island and New York City meeting four of seven metrics required to begin reopening from the shutdown of their nonessential businesses. Long Island had also not met a separate requirement, measured on a three-day average, for either a 14-day decline in hospital deaths or fewer than 5 deaths.

Cuomo has repeatedly said that the state would guide itself by data before permitting the return to business activity and other aspects of normal life, as the state seeks to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

Northwell Health on Thursday said it had six deaths at Long Island hospitals over the last 24 hours. That's down from eight deaths for the same period the day before and from 12 deaths last Thursday.

Northwell, the largest health system in the state, said it had 14 deaths throughout its network, which includes hospitals in New York City and Westchester County.

The number of COVID-19 patients at Northwell and other health systems continues to decline. Northwell on Thursday had 796 coronavirus patients at its hospitals, down 19% from last week. Last Thursday, Northwell dipped below 1,000 COVID-19 patients for the first time since March.

Northwell has reported a drop in COVID-19 patients every day but once in May.

Catholic Health Services late Wednesday said it had about 240 COVID-19 patients, down about 75% from the peak in mid-April.

"We continue to go in the right direction," said Dr. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Catholic Health Services, which operates six hospitals on Long Island.

Separately, the Centers for Disease Control has updated its coronavirus guidance to include that the virus doesn't easily spread by touching surfaces.

"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes," the CDC wrote. "This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about the virus."

The CDC said the main way to spread the virus remains through contact from person-to-person.

Meanwhile, two of three indicators New York City is using to decide whether to begin to reopen the city’s economy were down, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday at his daily virtual news conference.

The number of people admitted to all hospitals for suspected coronavirus was 60 as of Tuesday, compared to 63 a day earlier. There were 477 in municipal hospital intensive care, vs 483. But 9% of people tested were positive, vs. 8% a day earlier.

De Blasio has said that all three indicators need to decline in unison for 10 to 14 consecutive days for the city to begin to reopen.

Downward trend in NY

Hospitalizations and intubations of COVID-19 patients continued to decline Tuesday, the last full day for which the state released data, but 112 New Yorkers died of coronavirus, a slightly higher number than the previous day. That was still a big drop from the daily death toll of nearly 800 at the disease's peak in early April.

The state recorded 1,525 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 354,370, according to the latest figures issued Wednesday.

Suffolk County recorded 84 new cases, for a total of 38,411. Nassau had an additional 73 cases for a total of 39,368.

Suffolk reported 19 deaths for a total of 1,791, and Nassau recorded seven deaths for a total of 2,060, officials in both counties said.

