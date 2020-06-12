Cuomo: Don't 'forget what got us here' in curtailing coronavirus spread

New York is, among states, the one with the lowest rate of transmission for the coronavirus, after being the epicenter of the virus through the spring, but residents need to continue following smart measures to prevent spread as the state continues its phased reopening, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday.

“Where we are today is a pivotal point in this entire situation with the coronavirus. You see states all across the nation, where the infection rate is going up dramatically” and they find themselves "scaling back the reopening," said Cuomo, delivering his daily briefing on the state's response from Manhattan.

“We have to be aware and we have to be alert" to prevent that from happening here, he said, because "when you reopen and you increase activity, don’t be surprised when the infection rate goes up.”

As he has many times before, Cuomo called on New Yorkers to remain cautious and take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said of New Yorkers: "They were smart, they were disciplined, they did what they had to do, and we need to stay there … Now is no time to forget what got us here.”

New York is continuing to emphasize tracking the results of daily testing as a more immediate gauge of the virus's progression. The approximately 50,000 tests completed each day in the state "tell you immediately what’s happening” with the infection rate, Cuomo said.

Long Island returned 0.9% positives from testing on Thursday, the same low level as the previous two days, while New York City had 1.5% positives, a slight decline from the previous day of testing. Statewide, the regions saw positive COVID-19 cases ranging from zero percent in the North Country to New York City's level. The death toll from the virus stood at 42 people on Thursday.

Cuomo's reminders to stay the course on preventing a resurgence of the virus came on a day when the focus of his daily briefing was mostly on the passage and signing of police reforms in the state in response to the uproar over the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, another black man to die in police custody. He also announced he would issue an executive order requiring communities throughout the state "develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies."

On Thursday, Cuomo said the state will allow public pools and playgrounds to open at local governments' discretion as summer arrives.

The number of COVID-19 cases have been rising in 21 states, including 14 that are hitting new highs, while the numbers in New York have been dropping to their lowest levels even as it reopens its economy and society, but the governor urged caution in reopening regions.

While the state continued to see decreasing infections, hospitalizations and deaths linked to COVID-19, Cuomo said local governments, businesses and residents must stay the course and observe social distancing and other protective measures.

The state figures showed there were another 736 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across New York on Wednesday, adding up to 380,892 since the pandemic started. Nassau had 45 new positives for a total of 41,060 and Suffolk had 48 new positives for a total of 40,512. New York City had 399 new positives for a total of 208,517 confirmed coronavirus diagnoses since the start of the outbreak.

Check back for updates on this developing story.