Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday urged people to remain vigilant this holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases soar in other states around the country, despite New York's better performance than most in curtailing the spread of the virus.

"New York continues to make progress combating the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states," he said in a statement.

Some 918 people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 out of 66,392 tested on Thursday, for a 1.38% level of positives, according to state data released Friday.

The level on Long Island was 0.9%, and in New York City 1.50%.

Those results are “a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today — those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state's guidelines — will determine which direction these numbers go,” Cuomo said.

“This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart."

Nassau County registered 37 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, Suffolk had 47, and New York City 460.

“Hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening,” Cuomo said.

In Nassau, County Executive Laura Curran said three patients were on ventilators due to COVID-19, with 61 hospitalized and 11 in intensive care units.

She reminded residents about the reopening of county pools this weekend and some of the protocols as well as the food trucks that will service those patrons.

The daily death toll from the coronavirus was 9, down from a peak of nearly 800 in April. Some 857 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, a drop of 21 from the previous day. At the height of the pandemic nearly 19,000 were in hospitals throughout the state being treated for COVID-19.

New York’s continuing low-infection numbers came as other states broke daily records for the number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The country is also breaking its records, with more than 50,000 cases reported.

Cuomo has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine requirement on travelers coming to New York from 16 states with high levels of coronavirus cases. They include Florida, Texas, California and Arizona.

Nassau now has had a total of 41,947 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Suffolk has had 41,538, and New York City 216,362. The statewide figure is 395,872.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is preparing for an in-person reopening of its schools in September, with all the precautions needed to avoid coronavirus exposure, but Cuomo's office said the mayor does not have the power to make that decision.

The head of the city teachers union also cast doubt that a return to in-person classes is a done deal in New York City.

In the meantime, Suffolk County and Nassau community colleges on Long Island said their reopening plans are set for the fall semester, though most of their classes will be offered online, with exceptions and protective measures for those requiring in-person instruction.

With Candice Ferrette

Check back for updates on this developing story.