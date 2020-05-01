See how the coronavirus is changing life on LI, in NYC during March 2020

The town of Woodmere is shown March 31 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital medical staff at the emergency room entrance in Oceanside where they evaluate patients to determine where they will be treated on March 31.

A truck driver takes precautions against the coronavirus in Jericho on March 31.

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho on March 31.

A county worker taken precautions while working at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow on March 31.

Shoppers exercise community spacing while waiting outside to get into Trader Joe's on March 30 in Westbury.

The Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics bus fronted by Dr. Perry Frankel stops in Westbury on March 30.

Callie Whaley and her father, firefighter Lt. Billy Whaley, look on as Island Park fire trucks blared their sirens by the Whaleys' home to celebrate Callie's 4th birthday because of the social distancing rules for the coronavirus on March 30.

Scarlet O'Brien wishes her friend Fiona a happy 6th birthday on March 31 in Oceanside.

Dana Gervasi, owner of Sal's Famous Pizza in Babylon, delivers more than a dozen pizza pies to first responders at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip on March 30. Members of a community group called Babylon Strong partnered with the pizzeria to donate the food.

A Hasidic man walks down Bedford Avenue in South Williamsburg on March 31.

A reminder to residents at the Village of Great Neck Plaza on March 31 to stay home to "flatten the curve" in the fight against the coronavirus.

Health care workers at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip watch as a truck with an encouraging billboard lines up with other cars for a caravan in support of health care workers working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A man in a protective mask strolls down Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg on March 31 the COVID-19 outbreak continues to ravage New York City.

State workers check to see that people have appointments for the drive-thru coronavirus testing at Stony Brook University on March 31.

Ryan Cavanaugh, a fifth-grade teacher in the Connetquot Central School District, had a message for students in the district as he traveled along with other vehicles through Ronkonkoma on March 31.

Five-year-old Aiden Schaefer, left, from Rockville Centre, with his mom, Denise, twin brother Mason, and father Patrick, during a parade in Aiden's honor on March 29. This past week he had a final spinal tap and chemo infusion, officially ending his treatments, after battling leukemia for the past three years. Friends, loved ones and members of the community organized a car parade for him to safely enjoy as everyone maintains social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A worker wearing a mask and gloves outside Pat's Marketplace in East Islip on March 29.

Five-year-old Aiden Schaefer from Rockville Centre and his mom, Denise, wave to cars in front of his home during a parade in his honor on March 29. This past week he had a final spinal tap and chemo infusion, officially ending his treatments, after battling leukemia for the past three years. Friends loved ones and members of the community organized a car parade for him to safely enjoy as everyone maintains social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A worker at Stop & Shop wipes down a shopping cart in East Islip on March 29.

A sign outside the United Methodist Church on Main Street in Sayville on Sunday, March 29.

People participate in a drive-by-parade in honor of five-year-old Aiden Schaefer from Rockville Centre on March 29. This past week he had a final spinal tap and chemo infusion, officially ending his treatments, after battling leukemia for the past three years.

Five-year-old Aiden Schaefer, right, from Rockville Centre, along with his mom, Denise, and twin brother, Mason, wait on their from lawn for the arrival of a parade in his Aiden's honor. This past week he had a final spinal tap and chemo infusion, officially ending his treatments, after battling leukemia for the past three years. Friends, loved ones and members of the community organized a car parade for him to safely enjoy as everyone maintains social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A digital sign on Stony Brook Road directs patients to the drive-thru coronavirus test site at Stony Brook University on March 28.

The Long Beach boardwalk was empty on March 27 after the City of Long Beach closed it indefinitely following difficulty controlling crowds in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tara Allen, a nutritionist and registered nurse, with daughter, Magnolia, 6, and son, Jagger 4, at their home in Farmingdale on March 25. Allen, who is also a personal trainer, has been posting her at-home workouts on Instagram.

Brian Buckhout, of Mount Sinai, rides his bike along the beach at Centennial Park in Port Jefferson on March 27.

As Long Islanders continued to shelter in place because of the coronavirus, many took advantage of the fine weather on March 27 to get out for some fresh air and sun like these people who at the beach in Southampton.

People work near a newly erected tent structure at Mount Sinai West hospital on the Upper West Side of Manhattan March 27, as preparations continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The sunset viewed from the Gilgo Beach along the Ocean Parkway on the afternoon of March 26.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and members of the department celebrate Eugene Klochkoff's fifth birthday on March 25. They serenaded the boy with "Happy Birthday" and gave him some presents from the department -- all from a social distance.

Seaford resident Eugene Klochkoff, Jr, with his father Eugene, Sr., mother Rubekah, behind, and brother Alexander, wears his NCPD cap proudly after receiving it from NCPD Commissioner Patrick Ryder on his fifth birthday on March 25.

Beachgoers at Smithpoint County Beach flock to a seal on March 26, 2020. Parks police said the seal wasn't injured but comes out of the water ro relax on the beach.

From left, senior administration director Paul Travlos, cardiothoracic surgeon Jenny Yu, and Dr. Bruce Rutkin, load boxes filled with donated masks at North Shore Univeristy Hospital in Manhasset on, March 26.

Tonosha Potter, with her daughter Martha Reese 10, and son Cooper Reese, 6, receive bagels, eggs, and other breakfast items as Nassau Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton partners with Long Island Bagel Café to provide Glen Cove families with breakfast on March 27.

Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho test people with appointments for coronavirus testing on March 25.

Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho test people with appointments for coronavirus testing on March 25.

Ryan Dempsey, front, and Tyler Stephens, of The East End Group, a construction and general contracting company, deliver a donation of approximately 1,000 protective masks to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson on March 25.

Marissa and Frank Stissi with daughters,Khloe, 10, left, Lily, 10 and Gianna, 3, stand behind a window in their home where they have been posting rainbow drawings as a part of the larger Rainbow Movement across Nassau and Suffolk on March 24.

Pete Riedener and his wife, Laurie, in their backyard of their Kings Park home on March 24, with their daughters Chelsia, 7, left, and Micaela, 12. Coiro of Fireside Sparrow Photography, is spreading cheer by doing free photo shoots on porches and steps of people's homes.

Arcely Castro, with her daughters Keyli, 5, center, and Katherine, 7, receive food in bags at their school bus stop courtesy of the William Floyd High School District. Bags were filled with bagels, milk and a nutrition bar on March 25.

Former congressman Steve Israel with Todd Silverstein, vice President of Ben's Delicatessen, delivers food to the staff at Huntington Hospital on March 25.

A state worker checks in people arriving for the drive-thru coronavirus testing at Stony Brook University on March 25.

Bicyclists and others take to the boardwalk in Long Beach on March 24 after officials urged social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho sharing info from a phone while waiting to test people with appointments for Coronavirus Wednesday March 25, 2020. Coronavirus testing area at ProHealth

Health care professionals take a break as patients test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho on March 24.

Sayville business owner Michelle Burton walks her dog Teddy in Sayville on March 24.

Long Beach school buses remain parked on March 24 as schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew DiMarco works at the drive-through convenience store The Barn in Seaford on the afternoon of March 23.

Biggest Banana Farmer's Market in Oceanside takes precautions to keep their employees and customers safe on March 23.

Parishioners kneel and pray the rosary outside St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cathedral in Rockville Centre on March 22. The Archdiocese of New York canceled all Masses beginning the weekend of March 14-15.

Joe Orlowski, of East Patchogue, walks from the lake with a brown trout as fishermen venture to West Lake in Patchogue after New York State stocked the lake with brown trout earlier in the day on March 19. Paul Graniello, owner of J&J Sports, said the stock was a blessing, "With everything going on with coronavirus, this has kept us in business."

Often abuzz with visitors, commuters and workers, the World Trade Center Transportation Hub Oculus in lower Manhattan is almost void of people March 20.

Freeport's Nautical Mile is deserted as businesses which are usually bustling this time of year remain closed on March 20.

A worker checking people in for the drive-through coronavirus testing at Stony Brook University directs them to keep their car windows up on day three of testing at this site on March 20.

A desolate Main Street in Kings Park on March 20.

Melvin Lewis and Francis Burney pack food for seniors outside the Long Beach Martin Luther King Center in Long Beach on March 17. Island Harvest Food Bank will be providing supplemental food support for low income senior citizens in the City of Long Beach impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Chernoff, the owner of Coliseum Gun Traders in Uniondale, outside his store on March 17. Chernoff said at one point he had a line of 175 people. "People feel like they need to be able to defend themselves, make sure they have their own security."

Daniel O'Shea, executive director of Maureen's Haven in Riverhead, takes the temperature of Cleveland Griffin before allowing him to enter the facility on March 17.

Light commuter turnout on this westbound LIRR train on March 13.

Freeport residents Cortia Morris and her daughter Lashae Haughton leave BJ's in Freeport after getting water and paper towels on March 17.