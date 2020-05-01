See the latest pictures from around the region during the coronavirus outbreak for the month of April 2020

Cars arrive at the final checkpoint before entering the tents where COVID-19 tests are given to patients at the drive-thru testing site at Stony Brook University on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Nitxia Easy wife of fallen-U.S. National Guard Veteran Lt. Col. Norman Easy, who tragically died while on a flight to China in December 2018, recieves a surprise birthday celebration in front of her home in Freeport, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Allison Monaco playing with two of the many puppies has for adoption at Jake's Rescue Ranch in Laurel Hollow Tuesday April 28, 2020. Long Islanders and their pets are enjoying a bundle of companionship during social-isolation

Canadian geese goslings by a pond in Merrick Wednesday April 29, 2020.

Adrianna Inzinna celebrates her 10th birthday with a "drive by celebration" with friends and loved ones in front of her Lindenhurst home on the afternoon of April 29, 2020. Social Distancing measures due to the Corona virus pandemic make conventional birthday parties impossible.

uffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr., waves to a Covid-19 team along with fellow nurses at the Bellhaven Center at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Care in Brookhaven on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Adrianna Inzinna celebrates her 10th birthday with a "drive by celebration" with friends and loved ones in front of her Lindenhurst home on the afternoon of April 29, 2020. Social Distancing measures due to the Corona virus pandemic make conventional birthday parties impossible.

ProHealth healthcare workers conduct Coronavirus testing site in Riverhead on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Suffolk County probationary police officers walk down Main St. Bay Shore while on TEC patrol, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The officers patrol to ensure social distancing is occurring and that non-essential businesses remain closed.

Nurses and doctors watch as jets from Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds on April 28 fly over Stony Brook University Hospital in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses and doctors wait on April 28 for the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds to fly over Stony Brook University Hospital in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical staff at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip on April 28 watch as the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds fly over Stony Brook University Hospital in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Air Force's Thunderbirds fly over Good Samaritan Hospital on April 28 in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers and their families aboard tractors at Peconinc Bay Medical center in Riverhead on April 28 host a parade to honor health care workers involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

More than 1,000 families in Uniondale Union Free School District received meals on April 27 during a drive-thru food distribution bank at Turtle Hook Middle School.

More than 1,000 families in Uniondale Union Free School District received meals on April 27 during a drive-thru food distribution bank at Turtle Hook Middle School.

Health care workers conduct coronavirus testing in the parking lot of the Brentwood Recreation Center on April 27.

More than 1,000 families in Uniondale Union Free School District received meals on April 27 during a drive-thru food distribution bank at Turtle Hook Middle School.

Robert Cardona, 9, holds the flag that covered the coffin carrying the remains of his father, NYPD Det. Robert Cardona, of the 13th Precinct detective squad. Cardona died April 15 from COVID-19 complications.

Jerry Berkson, 83, of New Hyde Park, on April 24, volunteers to make calls to homebound seniors in North Hempstead to ease a growing sense of isolation as the coronavirus has forced millions of Long Islanders to stay at home.

Families of veterans at the Long Island Veterans home hold a parade in support of the staff on April 25.

Coronavirus testing continues at the ProHealth testing centers in Jericho on April 22.

State workers check in patients arriving for the COVID-19 test at the drive-thru testing site at Stony Brook University on April 22.

A state worker checks the identification of people arriving for COVID-19 testing at the drive-thru test site at Stony Brook University on April 8.

Carol Wickliffe-Campbell, with daughters Nyla, left, and Jordan, on the steps of their home during a drive-by memorial service on April 25 for husband and father Derrick Campbell who died from complications of COVID-19 in North Babylon.

Medical staff wait as Charles Parker, an environmental services employee at Peconic Bay Medicial Center in Riverhead, and formerly with the 106 Resue Wing in Westhampton Beach, as he is discharged after recovering from COVID-19 on April 23.

Robert Corrado, owner of PuroClean, of Smithtown, wipes down frequently touched surfaces on a chief's car from the Stony Brook Fire Department on April 24.

Coronavirus testing continues at the ProHealth testing centers in Jericho on April 22.

Workers from PuroClean, of Smithtown, wipe down surfaces in the back of an ambulance from the Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corps on April 24.

Charo Lopez , the sister of Nassau County police emergency service officer Artie Lopez, is overwhelmed with emotion as NYC, Suffolk and Nassau County police surprised her with a parade outside her home in West Babylon on April 22. Artie was slain in the line of duty in 2012.

Charo Lopez , the sister of Nassau County police emergency service officer Artie Lopez, is overwhelmed with emotion as NYC, Suffolk and Nassau County police surprised her with a parade outside her home in West Babylon on April 22. Artie was slain in the line of duty in 2012.

Tisha Freeman stands with her daughters, Leah, right, and Maya, far left, as Uniondale School District teachers drive past their students' homes on April 22.

Nelson Maldonado, of Central Islip, recieves a hug from his daughter Cinia and grandson Anderson, after being the 500th COVID-19 patient discharged from Huntington Hospital on April 23.

A daughter of a member of the NYPD, "Alexa" leads the parade of vehicles past the home of Charo Lopez , the sister of Nassau County police emergency service officer Artie Lopez on April 22. Artie was slain in the line of duty in 2012.

Linda Eingerman from Cutchogue used the self-service cashbox at Trimble's Nursery in Cutchogue on April 17.

Health Care Professionals attend a rally on April 23 held by the New York State Nurses Association outside St. Catherine of Sienna Medical Center in Smithtown, to draw attention to what it says is a need for more protective gear for nurses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The family of Trevor Whyte, Blosome Whyte, her son Sheldon, 24, left, and daughter Shani, 26 , during a drive-by memorial service in North Babylon on April 25. Trevor died from complications of COVID-19.

Deborah Flynn, owner of Grouse Ridge Farm in Medford, brings out Alex, a warmblood show horse out from his stall for grooming on April 24. Flynn has only eight horses living on the farm now. Before COVID-19, she had 22 horses.

Charles Parker, an environmental services employee at Peconic Bay Medicial Center in Riverhead, and formerly with the 106 Resue Wing in Westhampton Beach, recives a clap out on April 23. s he is discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

On Irene Ringel's birthday, a group of her friends, mostly from her mahjong group, dropped by her Commack home to wish her well. Ringel, along with her husband, Hal Ringel, can be seen at the end of the driveway near the garage door. Her friends, from left, are Vera Cassata, of Kings Park; Jeanne Ostrander, of Northport; Chris Mueller, of East Northport; Lillian Boccia, of Melville, and Laurie Basile, of Commack. Ringel wouldn't disclose her age.

Health care workers applaud Deborah Priester, who is the 750th COVID-19 patient who was discharged from NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 21.

A woman holds a sign and an American flag as families of veterans at the Long Island Veterans home hold a parade in support of the staff on April 25.

Shoppers wait in the rain in a line that snakes around the corner at the Trader Joe's store in Lake Grove on April 18.

Health care workers wave through the windows of NYU Winthrop Hospital as the 750th COVID-19 patient is discharged on April 21 in Mineola.

Health care workers applaud Deborah Priester, who is the 750th COVID-19 patient discharged from NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 21 in Mineola.

Cate Tibbetts of Amityville shows her support for first responders and health care heroes with a car parade at South Oaks Hospital in Amityville on April 20.

Carl Stone, right, passes sandwiches to health care workers at the testing site at the Brentwood Recreation Center on April 20. Stone is one of the teachers who organized the event where food was donated to the frontline workers.

WWII veteran Sy Bosworth, a COVID-19 survivor, waves at Suffolk County officers as they sing Happy Birthday to him at the Apex Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Dix Hills on April 21.

A person walks along closed stores and restricted seating on Main Street in Sag Harbor on April 21.

Dr. Dwayne Breining, director of pathology and laboratory medicine at Northwell Health Labs, with lab workers and members of the Manhasset-Lakeville fire department honor each other outside Northwell Health Labs with a "Clap Out," on April 20.

Registered nurse Nicole Brown tests a patient for the coronavirus at the testing site in the parking lot of the Brentwood Recreation Center on April 20.

Patients drive into a drive-thru antibody testing site outside Delmont Medical Care on April 20 in Franklin Square.

Shoppers leave Walmart in Riverhead on April 16.

People wait in line to enter Home Depot in Riverhead on April 16.

First responders and residents thank health care workers at Mercy Medical Center on April 14 in Rockville Centre.

Sands Point police officers salute as the ambulance carrying the remains of their fellow officer, Sands Point Sgt. Joseph Spinosa, is outside NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola on April 19. Spinosa is the first known Long Island officer to die from coronavirus.

Linda Eingerman from Cutchogue shops for pansies at Trimble's Nursery in Cutchogue on April 17.

Sands Point police officers touch ambulance carrying the remains of their fellow officer, Sands Point Sgt. Joseph Spinosa, outside NYU Winthrop in Mineola on April 19. Spinosa is the first known Long Island officer to die from coronavirus.

Nurses from the Northwell's Institute for Nursing welcome 46 Cross Country nurses who are crossing America to support Northwell nurses at the New Hyde Park institute on April 14.

Locust Valley Central School District administrator Amy Watson, center, with daughter, Locust Valley High School senior Sara Watson, left, and volunteer Rene Perrin, of Bayville, right, collect donated food during a food drive organized by Watson and her family on April 15 at Oak Neck Athletic Facility in Bayville. The family and volunteers have already distributed more than 300 bags of food to those in need.

Wait staff at Sonic in Lake Grove wear protective gear as they roller skate through the parking lot to wait on customers at the drive-in restaurant on April 19.

First responders and residents thank health care workers at Mercy Medical Center on April 14 in Rockville Centre.

Sasha Winslow, a registered nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital, joined other health care workers outside the facility near 99th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan during a work action on April 3. Health care workers demanded the immediate procurement and distribution of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), trained staffing, and more protective measures for workers on front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York.

Nurses Lisa Swistun and Abbie Thomas embrace after an emotional moment when the 1,000th COVID-19 patient was discharged from North Shore University Hospital on April 18.

Shoppers battle wind and rain outside Costco on April 13 in Westbury.

A man wearing a protective mask walks among flowering trees in bloom at Planting Fields Arboretum in Brookville on April 17.

A small gathering at a graveside funeral at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale on April 15.

First responders and residents thank health care workers at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre on April 14.

Bill Lynch, of Levittown, who came to Field 6 at Jones Beach on Easter morning with his wife, writes "He Has Risen" in the sand on the beach on April 12.

Walkers keep their distance in Eisenhower Park on April 9 in East Meadow.

Friends Lexie Jackson, right, and Paige Voight, not visible in car at left, both of East Setauket, found a way to visit and stay cozy while still practicing social distancing on a pleasant spring evening at Stony Brook Harbor on April 11.

Health care workers watch as volunteer firefighters from multiple North Shore fire departments will gather in front of St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn to salute the health care workers battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 9.

Danny Ramano, owner of Frankie's East Side Pizza on Main Street in Farmingdale, stands outside awaiting customers April 1. "This virus is like a death trap, business is a ghost town," Ramano said.

While keeping a safe distance, friends Eleanor Damiano, of Port Jefferson Station, and Carl Buttacavoli, of Centereach, share an Easter dinner of takeout Chinese food at Stony Brook Harbor on April 12.

Shoppers wait to enter Trader Joe's on April 10 in Westbury.

Korean War vet Herb Berger gets a surprise 90th birthday celebration outside his North Massapequa home arranged by his grandson Andrew Grossman, right, and attended by family, neighbors, a procession of Nassau County police cars with lights and sirens blaring, as well as a visit and gifts from NCPD Commissioner Patrick Ryder on April 12.

One of the five massive field hospital tents that are still under construction on the campus of Stony Brook University can be seen on April 8.

Volunteer firefighters from multiple North Shore fire departments gather in front of St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn on April 9 to salute the health care workers battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Neucie, of Bay Shore, prays in front of St. Anne's R.C. Church on Easter morning on April 12.

Work continues on the five massive field hospital tents that have been erected on the campus of Stony Brook University. Here, workers smooth out newly-poured concrete on April 11.

Connie Westhall, of Rockville Centre. who works as a nurse, prays in front of the cross outside of St. Agnes Cathedral on Easter morning, April 12, in Rockville Centre. All Catholic Church services are canceled during the time of coronavirus pandemic. Masses are streamed online but some of the fateful still feel the urge to be at the church on holy days, even if it's only outside.

Taylor Burton helps decorate her neighbors driveway with chalk in the Villas housing development in Melville on the afternoon of April 12. The Villas are holding a driveway decorating contest among the 60 homes in their circular community. Taylor lives in the city but is staying with her parents.

Members of a COVID-19 unit greet firefighters as the East Islip Fire Department heads to the Momentum at South Bay Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in East Islip to thank and salute the health care workers and to say hello to the residents on April 11.

People enjoying a bright, sunny day with budding trees at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow on April 11.

Budding trees embellish the view at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow on April 11.

People flocked to Field 6 at Jones Beach on Easter morning to watch the sunrise on April 12.

People wait on line outside the Brentwood Library on Third Avenue on April 11.

Healthccare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at the ProHealth site on April 6 in Jericho.

New York State workers at the testing site for the coronavirus at Stony Brook University on April 6.

A New York National Guard at a testing site for the coronavirus at Stony Brook University on April 6.

Firefighters pay tribute to health care workers at NUMC on April 6 in East Meadow.

Members of the Lynbrook community take much needed food supplies from donations at the Lynbrook High School on April 6.

Windy Boodram and her son Ryley, 7, hang a sign of encouragement and gratitude for the staff at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside on April 8.

Jon Stepanian, center, of Food Not Bombs. wearing protective gear at a food distribution site in Huntington on the evening of April 7. Food not Bombs is a nonprofit that goes into the community to distribute food to the needy. They are doing this work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A person shows their identification at a testing site for the coronavirus at Stony Brook University on April 6.

Officials from Bristal Assisting Living in Holtsville greet residents at their windows as they enjoy an outdoor concert from musician Matt Zale on April 6.

A woman practices social distancing outside Costco on April 6 in Westbury.

People in the Village of Hempstead handling the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways Wednesday April 8, 2020. Hempstead Village is cracking down on people who do not observe social distancing rules

Volunteers with Food Not Bombs wear protective gear at a food distribution site in Huntington on the evening of April 7.

Hempstead Village is cracking down on people who do not observe social distancing rules

People in the Village of Hempstead handling the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways Wednesday April 8, 2020. Hempstead Village is cracking down on people who do not observe social distancing rules

A construction driver gives the peace sign at Stony Brook University where a makeshit hospital was being built University on Monday, April 6, 2020.

An LIRR conductor wear masks at the LIRR station on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Mineola...

The H. Lee Dennison building in Hauppauge is lit up in blue in support of health care workers battling on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic on April 5.

Kevin Quinn of Oakdale, of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Motorcycle Club, stands with a thank you message outside the emergency room at NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 5 in Mineola.

Thank you messages are seen outside the emergency room at NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 5 in Mineola.

Bishop Lionel Harvey and Cedrick Cleveland stand in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Westbury handing out palms on April 5 in Westbury.

People wait on line to shop in the Family Dollar store in Freeport on April 3.

A man prays in front of St. Anne's R. C. Church on Palm Sunday in Brentwood on April 5.

A truck driver makes a delivery at the Family Dollar store in Freeport on April 3.

Two men wear masks in Brentwood on April 5.

The emergency room at NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 5 in Mineola.

Wearing masks, Jen and Michael Ricciardi, of Smithtown, leave the Lowe's store in Stony Brook with a cart full of gardening supplies on April 4.

People wait on line, some with masks and others without one, to shop in the Family Dollar store where a delivery is being made in Freeport on April 3.

Clark Melva, outside the Roman Catholic Church of St. Joseph in Ronkonkoma where she prayed on Palm Sunday on April 5.

EMTs outside the emergency room at NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 5 in Mineola.