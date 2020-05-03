TODAY'S PAPER
See how the coronavirus is changing life on LI, in NYC during May 2020

Print

See the latest pictures from around the region during the coronavirus outbreak for the month of May 2020

Beachgoers gather on the sand at Long Beach
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Beachgoers gather on the sand at Long Beach on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Beachgoers on field 2 at Robert Moses State
Credit: James Carbone

Beachgoers on field 2 at Robert Moses State Park on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Faculty staffs from Eastern Suffolk School of Practical
Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Faculty staffs from Eastern Suffolk School of Practical Nursing in Brentwood celebrate a graduation of Licensed Practical Nurses with a car parade on May 1, 2020.

Jim and Delia Egan spent their afternoon at
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Jim and Delia Egan spent their afternoon at the beach near their home in Long Beach on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Re-open New York Rally at the Nassau Legislalative
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Re-open New York Rally at the Nassau Legislalative building in Mineola, Friday May 1, 2020.

People walk along the boardwalk at Jones Beach
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

People walk along the boardwalk at Jones Beach on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Beachgoers at Belmont Lake State Park in West
Credit: James Carbone

Beachgoers at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Blood is drawn from a patient at the
Credit: James Carbone

Blood is drawn from a patient at the New York Cancer and Blood Specialists in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday. May 2, 2020. Antibody and nasal swab testing was available at the site for Covid-19 for local fire department and EMS volunteers.

Madisyn Drescher, 25, left, and her fiancee Tiffany
Credit: James Carbone

Madisyn Drescher, 25, left, and her fiancee Tiffany Clark, 31, both of Babylon, take a break from riding their bicycles as they sit on a blanket at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Brian Fenley and Sara Pagano recieve a food
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Brian Fenley and Sara Pagano recieve a food donation from Patty Mahon, of Babylon, while dressed in their festive wedding attire they host a food drive to benefit Island Harvest and our local families here on LI, in Babylon, Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Sayville High School golf coach Sean McLaughlin, right,
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Sayville High School golf coach Sean McLaughlin, right, playing golf with l-r Pete Gadigian, Tim Ormsby, and Chris Peccia while practicing the new golf course social distancing rules at Bethpage State Park golf course Saturday April 2, 2020

Long Islanders turned out in large numbers to
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Long Islanders turned out in large numbers to rallying in an effort to get the Governor to re-open Long Island in the Macy's Parking on Veterans Memorial Hwy in Commack Friday May 1, 2020

Harvey Drucker, a Korean War veteran, is surprised
Credit: Danielle Silverman

Harvey Drucker, a Korean War veteran, is surprised with a drive-by parade in celebration of his 90th birthday by friends, family, community members, and U.S. Coast Guard Active Duty personnel, outside Drucker's Seaford home, Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Harvey Drucker, a Korean War veteran, is surprised
Credit: Danielle Silverman

Harvey Drucker, a Korean War veteran, is surprised with a drive-by parade in celebration of his 90th birthday by friends, family, community members, and U.S. Coast Guard Active Duty personnel, outside Drucker's Seaford home, Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Lindsey David, A Medford EMT, has a swab
Credit: James Carbone

Lindsey David, A Medford EMT, has a swab taken of her at the New York Cancer and Blood Specialists in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday. May 2, 2020. Antibody and nasal swab testing was available at the site for Covid-19 for local fire department and EMS volunteers.

