See the latest pictures from around the region during the coronavirus outbreak for the month of May 2020 Part 2.

A Long Island Rail Road conductor takes a payment on a westbound train in Queens, on May 12. LIRR ridership is down by 97% after a statewide coronavirus shutdown in New York.

Craig Kelly, a sales manager shows potential customers a boat they might be interested in, in front of his company Great Bay Marine in East Islip on May 12.

Madelynn Schwarz and her husband, Tom, hold a photo of Madelynn's mother Roberta Landers, who died April 22 at a Great Neck nursing home.

Jennifer McNamara at her Blue Point home on May 13.

Nassau County Police Department's "Pipes & Drums" plays to thank and honor health care workers at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital on May 13 in Oceanside.

A Long Island Rail Road conductor walks in a westbound train in Queens on May 12.

A golfer enjoys the sunny weather at Indian Island Golf Course in Riverhead on May 13.

Nate Kane, 17, of Kings Park, draws a model's face on the driveway of his home on May 13. Kane draws chalk art in his driveway to bring joy to those taking walks during the pandemic.

Dr. Jose Prince, vice chair of surgery at Northwell Health on May 13 talks about how health systems have started performing more surgeries as the number of COVID patients drops.

