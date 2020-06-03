TODAY'S PAPER
See how the coronavirus is changing life on LI, in NYC during June 2020 Part 1

See the latest pictures from around the region during the coronavirus outbreak for the month of June 2020 Part 1.

Susan Sterber of Farmingdale paints amongst the flowers
Credit: Danielle Silverman

Susan Sterber of Farmingdale paints at Planting Fields Arboretum in Brookville on June 2.

Healthcare workers ready for testing at South Ocean
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Health care workers at the testing site at South Ocean Care on June 1 in Freeport.

Healthcare workers conduct testing at South Ocean Care
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Healthcare workers conduct testing at South Ocean Care on June 1 in Freeport.

