Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the state is lighting up notable buildings, bridges and other sites including Rockefeller Center and Niagara Falls with the colors of blue and gold to honor all New Yorkers for bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The landmarks, where possible, will also have the words “New York Tough” projected onto them.

"The extraordinary bravery and discipline of New Yorkers has been on display throughout this extremely challenging period in our history, and thanks to their efforts, we didn't just flatten the curve — we bent it. In light of that, we've lit landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of the people who've personified, for this nation and for the world, what it means to be New York Tough."

The landmarks include: One World Trade Center, Grand Central Terminal Bridge, Rockefeller Center, Corning Tower, Utica State Office Building, Kosciuszko Bridge, H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building, New York State Education Department Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, New York State Fairgrounds, Niagara Falls, Olympic Ski Jumps, Olympic Center, and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge.

No COVID-19 spike in NYC

The protests over the death of George Floyd that have roiled New York for almost two weeks do not appear to have contributed to a spike in coronavirus cases, Department of Health commissioner Oxiris Barbot said Monday as the city took its first steps to reopen its economy.

“To date, thankfully, we have not seen any significant spikes in the number of people that are visiting emergency departments for COVID-19 like illness, but we are paying really close attention to that,” Barbot said at the Brooklyn Navy Yard during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daily briefing.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Barbot said the fact that the protests have been held outdoors has helped slow the spread of the virus that has infected more than 206,000 city residents but she urged protesters to wear face coverings and frequently use hand sanitizer.

“We are still in what I would say is a moderate transmission phase, meaning that there are on a daily basis still hundreds of people that are newly diagnosed with COVID-19,” Barbot said.

De Blasio said New York reached an important milestone this weekend: Just three percent of New York residents tested Saturday for COVID-19 were positive, the lowest since the pandemic began 100 days ago.

The mayor called the drop in positive tests “a great, great sign.”

“This is the biggest measure in terms of showing us where things really are at in this city, how things are going in this city, the lowest number we have seen, thank you, the lowest number we have seen,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio has said the positive testing rate must stay below 15% for the city to reopen. The city has met that threshold since early May but the percentage of positive tests has dropped significantly in recent weeks.

The city is also well below the other thresholds set by they mayor’s office, de Blasio said Monday. There were 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, far less than the 200 threshold. There were also 326 patients receiving treatment in New York intensive-care units, de Blasio said, under the 375 threshold.

Northwell Health: Drop in patients continues

Despite warmer weather, protests and the reopening of many areas of metro New York, Northwell Health continued to report a drop in COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals in owns and operates.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 426 hospitalized coronavirus patients, a 26% decrease from last week.

"This is good news, because there was a bit of concern about the virus being spread because of protests," said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman.

Northwell saw an increase of 15 COVID-19 patients from Sunday to Monday, but Lynam attributed that to fewer discharges.

"Often, if you're in the hospital during the weekend, you're staying for the weekend," he said. "We had 16 discharges over the last 24 hours, which is much lower than usual."

Lynam added Northwell had 17 admissions over the last 24 hours, fewer than one per hospital on average.

In Manhattan, Northwell's Lenox Hill had 16 COVID-19 patients, down by nearly half in the last week.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, with 78, has the most COVID-19 patients at its health system. That's down 26% in the last week.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park has 77 COVID-19 patients, down 21% week over week.

Northwell reported four deaths at its health system in the last 24 hours, two of which were on Long Island.

NYC enters Phase One

While New York City is beginning its first phase of reopening today, though Cuomo said there is still a concern that days of massive protests could have helped increase the spread of COVID-19. He said the state will test 35,000 people a day in the city to get a snapshot of the infection rate.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also said officials are looking for any impact of the protests in virus transmission. The state estimates the city will take two weeks to advance to Phase Two, but de Blasio said more time may be needed because the city has been "the epicenter of this disease" in the state.

Long Island remains on track to enter Phase Two of reopening Wednesday, as its numbers of infections and hospitalizations were trending downward. As part of that reopening phase, retail stores barbershops and hair salons can serve customers inside the stores with special precautions. The next step also allows the return of real estate services, office jobs and administrative work.

Nassau County reported three coronavirus deaths and 56 new cases on Saturday. The county had recorded zero deaths for the first time in 81 days on Friday.

Suffolk County's number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus had fallen under 200 by Sunday, for the first time since mid-March. The county reported eight people died on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk to 1,931.

Check back for updates on this developing story