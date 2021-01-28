The number of new COVID-19 cases across the state continued to increase but at a much slower pace, officials said Thursday, while millions of residents wait for their chance to get vaccinated against the disease.

There were 13,398 new positive cases from 250,668 tests reported on Wednesday, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 5.34%, state figures show.

Although the seven-day positivity rate on Long Island has dropped in recent days, it remains the highest in the state at 6.70%, figures show.

"New York State is once again making our way down the mountain after experiencing a holiday surge," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Thursday. "Our infection and hospitalization rates are steadily declining thanks to the actions of New Yorkers, but there is still more work to be done."

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others deemed to be immunocompromised. The state had recently expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Jan. 12. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older were added to the list.

The state said it would issue specific guidance before adding those who could qualify as immunocompromised due to health conditions. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Cuomo said although the state was expecting more doses of the vaccine from the federal government, it was vital that New Yorkers continue to wear face coverings, follow social distancing protocols and avoid gatherings to avoid spikes in COVID-19 infections.

The statistics released by Cuomo and the state on Thursday show 1,251 additional COVID-19 cases in Nassau County and 1,301 in Suffolk County.

The state recorded 162 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 17 in Suffolk County and seven in Nassau County.

There are now 8,520 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped to New York since they became available in December and more than 1.2 million people have received their first dose.

Also on Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that 18,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses earmarked only for long-term-care facilities have been freed up by the state to help inoculate New Yorkers who qualify due to age or their job.

"That’s going to help in the here and now to vaccinate more people, and I am particularly thinking about those seniors for whom the vaccination is a life-and-death matter," de Blasio said.

"We’re going to make sure those doses are used in the places hardest hit by the coronavirus," he said. "This is the crucial issue, to make sure that we’re prioritizing the places hardest hit."

