After nearly three months in lockdown, Long Island businesses cautiously swung open their doors Wednesday as the region entered Phase 2 — the most critical stage to date in its long-awaited economic recovery.

It was hardly business as usual for businesses allowed to reopen after the state lifted restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Masks, gloves and social distancing guidelines remain in effect. And crowding remains prohibited, with occupancy generally capped at 50%.

But for businesses allowed to resume in-person operations — outdoor dining, in-store retail, barbershops, hair salons, offices, vehicle sales, leases and rentals and real estate — Wednesday was the next stage in a resumption to normalcy.

Manufacturing, construction and curbside retail trade resumed last month in the first phase of the state's plan.

These are some of the Phase 2 stories from across Long Island

Freeport salon: 'It was like best friends starting back'

Natashia Jere, 34, of Hempstead, was greeted by familiar faces at Jere Hair, her Freeport salon, when she reopened Wednesday.

“It was like best friends starting back where you left off,” she said of greeting “regular” clients she hasn’t seen in about three months.

“A lot of regulars are excited to get back,” Jere said, adding that they’re most eager for treatments. “I specialize in natural hair, cut and color. With textured hair, they can do their best at home but professionals have tools and products they can’t have access to.”

Jere, who operates her salon out of Trimz Barbershop on Guy Lombardo Avenue, spaced out appointments to ease back into things. Safety regulations allowing her to now only work on one client at a time have reduced her daily customers to a total of three — down from seven to 10 — for the time being.

“It does affect our income,” she said. “It is a little uncomfortable, unfortunately, but we’re adjusting to that.”

Other changes Jere has enforced at the salon include required face masks, no walk-in appointments, hand sanitizing stations and temperature checks before clients can enter.

Though she’s hopeful her business will thrive in Phase 2, she’s still concerned about her industry.

“With what’s going on with the pandemic, and the issues we’re having racially right now, it’s a lot to take in,” she said. “As far as being an African American who has worked with major brands … I’ve been passed up for jobs because of being black … it’s not what you know, but who you know.”

Jere said since the pandemic began, local black business owners have created online panels and held video chats to discuss how to address the concerns they have about the industry.

“With what’s going on racially, we need to show that we are essential. You guys do need to make the playing field even. It’s not easy for us.” — Meghan Giannotta

Retail slow to reopen at malls on LI

Shopping malls and retail stores across the region operated cautiously Wednesday, with many holding off on reopening during the first day of Phase 2.

At Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, a few shoppers walked outdoors but many of the stores remained closed.

Some stores still had months-old signs on doors with the Adidas outlet indicating it was "temporarily closed" through March 29. Coach, Michael Kors, Nike and UGG were all still boarded up.

Ahmed Zada, 40, of Islip, drove to the outlets with the hope of returning shoes at Nike. He was out of luck as the store was still boarded up.

“The site said they were opening, but I guess not,” Zada said. “I’d rather not have to go through mailing these back.”

Earlier this week, Tanger said some stores would open Wednesday, while others would wait until the weekend or next week.

Among the stores open for business were Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Justice, and Finish Line, a sneaker store.

The scene was mirrored at the stores near Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream and the Lake Success Shopping Center in New Hyde Park, with few retailers open for customers. — David Reich-Hale

The scene in Long Beach

The Bright Eye Beer Co. in Long Beach held its grand opening at the end of February, but the brewery only had a few weekends where customers packed their tap room before they were forced to close.

The brewery, which kept afloat during the pandemic by transitioning to canning its microbrew beer and continuing to fill growlers, expanded Wednesday to five outdoor tables on Park Avenue but still limited to about 10 to 15 people.

“It’s something. It’s bringing a little life back to the tap room,” brewery owner Luke Heneghan said. “It’s nice to bring some people back and a couple pints of beer and be drank as we meant to be.”

The brewery transitioned to manufacturing and distribution but Heneghan said they need to bring customers back to the tap room. They plan to partner with local restaurants and allow customers to bring takeout food outside.

“It’s definitely going to be different with limited capacity,” Heneghan said. “We can’t have people beyond these seats outside. We’re just hanging on. We want customers to bring food from our neighbors to the patio.”

Long Beach is waiving the $50 per seat fees for outdoor dining but the city is not planning to close any major roads such as Park Avenue or Beech Street.

At Majestic Barber, at the corner of Park and National Boulevard, Nicola Oricchio returned to cutting hair where he has worked for the past 58 years since arriving from Italy. A line of customers waited outside for more than 30 minutes while Oricchio started up his clippers.

“I found out from a friend my barbershop could reopen today,” Oricchio said. “I missed my friends and customers. They’re the best in the world.”

Jonathan Koenig, 41, of Long Beach waited outside with his 12-year-old son Gabriel.

“It’s been awhile,” Jonathan Koenig said. “It’s definitely needed and I definitely wanted to help a local business. It lets us get to normal. Since this whole pandemic started, everyone’s been going crazy.”

Down the street, the Long Beach Surf Shop reopened its store for the first time after limiting sales to online and curbside orders.

“It’s a little nerve racking. We’re not used to being in a group or having people inside this building,” owner Luke Hamlet said.

The Park Avenue shop reopened with signs reading “welcome back” and “masks required.”

Customers flocked to buy surfboards, sandals and wet suits. Hamlet said it’s the longest time they’ve been closed since they first opened 32 years ago.

“There’s a lot of pent up demand and a lot of people haven’t worked or been at home, so they just want to do something,” Hamlet said. “Even after [Superstorm] Sandy, we could do something to immediately work to reopen. This was a little more uncertain. — John Asbury

'Like the first day of school'

The reopening of Tapestry Salon’s four Long Island shops “felt like the first day of school,” said owner Lou DeRose, 64. “We’ve only been open for two hours and already everyone’s in the groove.”

Tapestry’s locations in Mount Sinai, West Babylon, Centereach and East Northport have “gotten flooded” with appointment requests from clients seeking color touch-ups and cuts, said DeRose, of Port Jefferson.

“They’re all excited to be here again,” he said. “We’re coming back with a bang. It’ll be nice to see in a few months from now how long that lasts.”

Though his salons are busy, only about half the staff are working at each location to ensure social distancing, which also means they’re seeing fewer clients for now.

“The time necessary to spend with each client has gotten longer,” he said. After about an hour with each customer, there’s now an extended time gap for sanitation. There are also new plexiglass shields separating chairs at sinks. Services including waxing and nail treatments are on hold.

“I know some small, mom-and-pop shops are not reopening. It’s hard for the little guy,” he says. “But our business is pretty resilient. People tend to not neglect getting their hair done.” — Meghan Giannotta