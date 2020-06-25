Speaking Thursday on CNN, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the decision by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to impose a 14-day quarantine on some out-of-state travelers is "not a blockade" and not a political decision, but rather one needed to ensure coronavirus infection rates don't soar again in the state.

"The federal government at one time threatened to blockade New York, which means you couldn't come in, you couldn't go out," Cuomo told "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota. "I don't believe that's constitutional. But states do have the authority to regulate their public health."

Asked how New York would enforce such a mandate, Cuomo said tracers would be following up randomly to make certain visitors were meeting all requirements.

"You fly into New York, we'll have your name, we'll know where you're supposed to be staying. There'll be random checks. … You get pulled over by a police officer and he looks at where your residence [is] and says how long have you been here? You get sick and you go to a hospital from out of state and you test positive and you're within the 14 days, you've violated the law. You're going to have a problem," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said inspectors will be "looking randomly at names on the list" and following up to make sure visitors are quarantined. If they are not, they will be fined, he said.

Visitors will need to isolate themselves if they arrive from states registering 10 positives per 100,000 tested on a seven-day rolling average or with a 10% or higher positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average.

States currently meeting that criteria are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Washington was initially on the list, but officials said it was removed after its figures were corrected.

Violators can face fines of $2,000 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second offense, and $10,000 if they "cause harm," Cuomo said Wednesday, when the quarantine was announced. They also could be subjected to a judicial order and mandatory quarantine, and be required to pay the cost of the quarantine.

"I think most people are going to honor it," Cuomo said Thursday.

Camerota asked Cuomo about the politics behind the decision, noting Cuomo, a Democrat, had been among those outspoken when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, announced a quarantine on New Yorkers traveling there in March.

A follow-up to the question by Camerota featured a video clip of DeSantis saying, "Everyone in the New York media was blowing a gasket. How can you do this?" and saying his had been the right decision.

"I say to them all look at the numbers," Cuomo said. "You played politics with this virus and you lost. You told the people of your state, you told the people of this country, White House, don't worry about it. Just open up, go about your business, this is all Democratic hyperbole."

Cuomo said 27 states are seeing an increase in coronavirus infections. By contrast, he said that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York are the lowest they have been since the pandemic began.

A total of 996 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday — the first time that number has dropped below 1,000 since March 18, Cuomo said in a release put out later Thursday morning.

There were 17 reported coronavirus deaths on the latest daily count — "one of the lowest daily numbers since we started," Cuomo said.

The infection level had remained at 1.1% positives for the state, with 749 positives out of 67,642 tests completed on Wednesday. Long Island registered 1% positives and New York City had 1.2%.

Further, the latest state figures showed Nassau County had 61 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, for a total of 41,646 since the start of the pandemic. Suffolk had 50 new cases for a total of 41,151 cases since the start. New York City's boroughs added 351 new cases for a total of 213,699. The new cases statewide brought the state's total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases to 390,415.

"It was never politics," Cuomo said. "It was always science. And they were in denial and denial is not a life strategy."

Mayor: NYC on track for Phase 3

New York City is on track to start Phase 3 — which includes restaurants with limited indoor service and personal care like tattooing and nail care — as early as July 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday at his virtual news conference.

“The data is telling us yes right now,” he said.

He added: “It’s important for everyone. It’s important for people trying to get their livelihoods back. It’s important for businesses that are trying so hard to survive. It’s important for the future of the city.”

The city, the epicenter of the crisis, will be the last region in the state to enter Phase 3.

: “I gotta tell you: If you asked me a month ago, did I think we could move this quickly? I was dubious. But you have done it. New Yorkers, you have done it," de Blasio said.

"You’re tough. You’re strong. You’ve been disciplined. You are bringing us forward. Keep to it. Because we want to keep going, from one phase to the next to the next. We want to keep making that progress. It depends on you,” he said.

Phase 3 will also mean that some sports and recreation can restart in parks, de Blasio said. Sports that can resume include basketball, tennis, volleyball, handball and boccie.

Dog runs would also reopen, according to a slide presented during de Blasio’s daily news briefing. De Blasio said guidance regarding Phase 3 will be released Friday.

Northwell hospitals update

Northwell Health on Thursday said it had 294 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down 11% from the same period a week ago.

At its peak, Northwell had about 3,400 COVID-19 patients.

It's the first time Northwell has dipped below 300 coronavirus patients on a weekday morning.

Northwell added that Mather Hospital became its second on Long Island to not have a coronavirus patient after a patient was discharged there over the last 24 hours.

For the last month, Northwell has kept COVID-19 patients out of Syosset Hospital, where it's been performing more surgeries.

Three other Northwell hospitals on Long Island had fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients, while Huntington Hospital was down to 16 and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore dipped to 12.

Finally, Northwell said it had three COVID-19 patients admitted over the last 24 hours, far lower than the average over the last week of about 10 per day.

With Matthew Chayes, David Reich-Hale and John Valenti

