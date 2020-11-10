TODAY'S PAPER
Three more Lindenhurst schools closed for COVID-19 cases, district says

Lindenhurst Middle School is closed to in-person instruction

Lindenhurst Middle School is closed to in-person instruction Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Credit: Alexi Knock

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The Lindenhurst Union Free School District, which previously announced the closing of Daniel Street Elementary School for 14 days after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19, added three more schools to the closure list for Tuesday — Albany Avenue Elementary, William Rall Elementary and Lindenhurst Middle School.

The announcement was made by Superintendent of Schools Daniel E. Giordano on the district website and said all three schools will be on a remote-learning schedule for Tuesday, as district officials and the Suffolk County Department of Health Services conduct contact tracing in an attempt to determine exposure.

In the case of the Albany Avenue school, it was a student who tested positive and was placed in isolation by the health department, officials said. At William Rall, the notice said that two students had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and that the school would remain on the remote-learning schedule instituted for classes on Monday.

Lindenhurst said the district was informed Monday afternoon that a staff member at the middle school had tested positive, leading to the shutdown there. That staff member was last in school on Friday, according to the announcement, and will be in isolation for at least 10 days.

Unlike the situation at the Daniel Street school, it was not immediately clear how long the remote-learning schedules would remain in place at Albany Avenue, William Rall and Lindenhurst Middle School. The district said it would keep students and their families updated on the situation and said that in the meantime students will still have access to school meals, which can be picked up outside the back doors of the high school between 8 and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

