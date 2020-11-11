Roanoke Avenue Elementary School will be closed until Nov. 30 because three additional staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Riverhead Central School District announced on its website.

Interim Schools Superintendent Christine Tona announced the switch to all-remote learning in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

"The Suffolk County Department of Health Services has confirmed two non-instructional staff members, one at Riverhead High School and one from Roanoke Avenue Elementary School, and a high school teacher have tested positive," Tona wrote.

The coming Thanksgiving holiday was a factor in the decision.

"Due to the high number of close contacts with other staff members and the Thanksgiving holiday, Roanoke Avenue Elementary School will be closed until Monday, November 30th," Tona said.

In late October, the entire school district briefly closed to in-person instruction after several transportation employees tested positive for COVID-19. Since late September at least one high schooler and one teacher at Riverhead's schools have also tested positive.