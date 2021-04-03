Little movement in NY's COVID-19 rate as experts warn of holiday risks

New York’s COVID-19 positivity rate remained level Friday, lower than a few months ago but much higher than over the summer, the state reported Saturday, as experts warn of the risks of big gatherings this Easter weekend.

As has been the case for months, Long Island had among the highest rates of positive coronavirus test results of the state’s 10 regions: a seven-day average of 4.47%, second only to the mid-Hudson region. Statewide, the seven-day average was 3.59%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office said.

Yet experts have been warning that the risk for unvaccinated New Yorkers is higher than that number suggests, because of vaccinated people who are keeping the number from rising higher. Nearly 4 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated, and more than 6.3 million have received at least one dose, according to state statistics.

The state is likely to pass 10 million vaccine doses administered when new data is released later today. As of 11 a.m. Friday, 9,925,232 doses had been administered. There were a record 269,527 doses given between Thursday and Friday mornings.

In a reminder that COVID-19 remains deadly despite the positive news of vaccinations, 60 more New Yorkers died of the disease Friday, including four each in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 49 patients to 4,491. The number of hospitalizations has generally fluctuated between 4,400 and 4,700 for more than three weeks.

Of the 7,846 positive test results on Friday, 733 were for Suffolk residents and 651 for Nassau residents.

"New Yorkers are following the science and getting themselves and their families vaccinated, and they should be commended for that. But we're still fighting a pandemic and the infection rate is a function of our actions," Cuomo said in a statement. "As we expand eligibility, open more vaccination sites and continue our robust testing, it's critical that New Yorkers continue wearing masks and following the public health guidance. It has been a long and difficult road and I know everyone is struggling with COVID fatigue, but we need to stay the course until we actually reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

The last time there was a big spike in infections and hospitalizations was during and after the December holidays, an increase that experts attributed to large gatherings.

Easter is traditionally a day of large get-togethers and church services for those who observe the holiday, and Passover, which ends Sunday, also traditionally includes big gatherings.

Long Island doctors told Newsday that small groups of people who are fully vaccinated are fine, but that groups of unvaccinated people — and gatherings that mix fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people — should be cautious, and unvaccinated people should consider staying home.

Any gatherings should be outside, with guests wearing masks and practicing social distancing, they said.

