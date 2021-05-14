Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Friday called on New York State to adopt the latest CDC's guidelines that vaccinated residents can generally stop using masks.

"New York State should immediately adopt the CDC guidance that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID no longer need to wear masks or physically distance, indoors or outdoors in almost all circumstances," Curran said in a statement. "The vaccine works and our residents need to return to normal life."

Curran's comments were something of a challenge to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who did not immediately say the state is adopting the guidelines, which were announced Thursday.

Instead, the state is studying the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will decide what to do.

The guidelines are provoking mixed reactions. Some officials are saying they are long overdue, will help usher in a greater sense of normalcy, and are appropriate since COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining.

The statewide daily level of positive results in tests from Thursday was 1.01%, the lowest since Oct. 10, state data released Friday showed. The seven-day average was 1.22%, the lowest since Oct. 19.

But others contend the new guidelines will lead to confusion, since people who are not vaccinated may act like they are and refuse to wear a face covering — and no one will know who is really vaccinated and who is not. They also contend it is premature to ditch masks because the virus is not stamped out.

Across the state a total of 25 people died on Thursday of causes linked to the virus, including one each in Suffolk and Nassau.

The relaxed rules still call for the use of masks and social distancing when traveling on airplanes, trains and buses, and at health care facilities, prisons and homeless shelters. But they mark a major turning point in the country’s more than yearlong battle with the virus.

"Once you are fully vaccinated, two weeks after your last dose, you can shed your mask," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky during a virtual news briefing held by the White House.

President Joe Biden, in a Rose Garden address, called the new rules "a great milestone."

Cuomo said Thursday a decision would be forthcoming for the state. "In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening," he said.

One Long Beach enterprise, Blacksmith's Bakery, already has encountered some confusion and criticism after it began asking customers to follow the new, relaxed mask-wearing guidelines.

A black sign with white letters on Instagram now advises either masks or proofs of vaccine are needed to enter; alternatively, customers can be waited on from the takeout window.

"We want everybody to be safe," said Mike Smith, a co-owner, on Friday.

"There's a lot of backlash; everybody's like an bully these days," he said.

Some social media posts questioned whether fake vaccination cards might be used; one doubted vaccines worked.

Quite a number, however, expressed their support for the shop — and vowed to shop there.

One individual, an intensive care nurse who had seen people die from COVID-19, said the calls of discrimination and unlawful requirements were "laughable."

She added: "My husband and I will be in soon to place a large order to bring to healthcare workers still fighting the fight, because this is ridiculous."

The latest COVID-19 indicators showed a continuing decline in the state, with figures approaching the last summer's all-time lows.

The seven-day average was 1.07% on Long Island and 1.04% in New York City. The number of new confirmed cases was 112 in Nassau, 134 in Suffolk, and 802 in New York City.