MTA: LIRR, buses, subways, commuter railroads will continue to run

The chairman of MTA on Monday vowed that buses, subways and commuter railroads, including the LIRR, will continue to operate even if the region is directed to “shelter in place.”

The promise came as Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Patrick Foye also revealed that the number of MTA employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus has climbed to 30.

Appearing on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” on the first weekday after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s directive that 100% of all nonessential workers stay home, Foye assured that “the MTA will operate during the entire pandemic.”

“We are today, and in the days and weeks and months ahead if it goes that long, we'll be taking first responders to and from work, the people who move New York, care for New York, treat for New York, and frankly run New York, and that includes transit workers,” Foye said. “That's an incredible responsibility that we have, we take it seriously and the MTA system, subways, buses, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, will operate during this entire situation.”

Foye also announced that, in order to better protect employees from the spread of the virus, the MTA is directing city bus riders to board from the rear doors. Although the MTA has not changed its fare policy on local buses, Foye said the “we don't expect to collect much revenue.”

Although the MTA continues to run regular weekday service, including on the Long Island Rail Road, Foye said the authority is looking at schedule changes as part of its contingency plans.

“If it comes to a point where we're making a change, we will inform our customers, the public and of course, the media on a current real-time basis,” Foye told PIX11 News on Monday morning.

Riders have the opportunity on Monday to sound off on the MTA’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and other transit matters, as part of the authority’s regular monthly board meeting. The MTA is inviting riders to submit by phone or video message comments that will be reviewed by board members at its first “virtual” meeting to be held Wednesday.

Comments can be submitted at new.mta.info/virtualboardmeeting.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump promised Sunday that an additional 2,000 badly needed hospital beds are en route to New York — one of the epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic — with half of them arriving within 48 hours.

Trump said the federal government has already provided the state with more than 186,000 masks, 84,000 face shields and 68,000 surgical gowns to fight the virus. But that figure was a fraction of the millions of masks Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said the state is seeking.

Within the next two days, however, the federal government will also send four large medical stations that will provide 1,000 additional hospital beds, the president said. Within three weeks, the 1,000-bed hospital ship USNS Comfort will also be sent to New York, Trump said.

The president said he approved Cuomo’s request for FEMA to set up the 1,000 additional hospital beds, which Cuomo said earlier in the day would be set up at a makeshift hospital at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Trump added that the agency will provide staff and equipment for the makeshift hospital.

Cuomo had announced FEMA will erect the four federal hospital facilities within the Javits Center, in addition to a temporary hospital to be constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Each of the four federal hospitals will have 250 beds.

Trump said the federal government will also cover 100% of the cost involved with mobilizing the National Guard in New York, waiving the 25% that the state usually contributes for utilizing the Guard.

He also confirmed that he approved New York's request "for a major disaster declaration.” The declaration “makes federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of New York,” the White House said in a statement.

“We’re enduring a great national trial, and we will prove that we can meet the moment,” Trump said.

Cuomo, who also announced Sunday clinical trials for drugs to combat the coronavirus are starting Tuesday, said states are competing with each other and other countries for breathing ventilators and other medical supplies.

"The states can't handle it," Cuomo said during his daily coronavirus briefing. "That's why I believe the federal government should take over that function."

The governor also urged the federal government to invoke the Defense Production Act, enacted in 1950 at the start of the Korean War, which would order privately owned factories to produce masks, gowns, ventilators and other equipment.

With 6,000 ventilators, the state is still far short of the 30,000 projected to be needed if the outbreak surges, Cuomo said. Without that equipment, which costs between $16,000 and $40,000 per unit, "we can lose lives that we could have otherwise saved," he said.

New York has surpassed 15,000 confirmed cases, with 10,764 in New York City alone, making it the hardest-hit state in the nation, Cuomo said. Of those statewide cases, 1,974 or 13%, are hospitalized, he said. There have been 374 deaths nationwide, and as of Sunday night, 114 in New York State and 99 in New York City.

Cuomo said he is backing the recommendation of the Army Corps of Engineers to create the four temporary hospital sites in the state to handle the expected increased need in beds due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The sites include the Javits center, SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester Convention Center. The Army Corps of Engineers will construct indoor facilities at the SUNY campuses with outdoor tent support. Health care staff will reside in campus dorms.

The governor said the lack of medical equipment like ventilators, gloves and masks will stress health professionals' ability to treat patients to the breaking point.

"The president should step it up," Cuomo told CNN host Wolf Blitzer before Trump's Sunday evening news conference. "He is a fellow New Yorker. He is a get-it-done guy. This is how you get it done. … We need the essential medical equipment."

Cuomo said the state has secured thousands of samples of the drugs hydroxychloroquine, zithromax and chloroquine for testing to see whether they can be effective against the coronavirus.

"We're going to get this supply and the trial will start this Tuesday," Cuomo said at an Albany news conference. The president, he said, "is optimistic about these drugs and we are all optimistic that it could work. I've spoken with a number of health officials and there is a good basis to believe that they could work."

Hospitals are directed to increase their capacity by a minimum 50%, with a goal of 100%, the governor said.

Cuomo also called on the Food and Drug Administration to approve testing to detect coronavirus antibodies and determine who has recovered from the disease, noting those who have fought off the virus will likely be immune.

"That can help us get our medical staff back to work faster," he said.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said on Sunday that three more people in the county have died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12.

Bellone said the latest victims included a man in his 80s who died in his home on March 18, a man in his 60s who died at Stony Brook Hospital on March 14 and a man in his 50s who was deceased upon arrival at Southampton Hospital. The victim in his 60s had also been involved in an automobile accident. so he was in an accident and they brought him to hospital where it was discovered he tested positive for coronavirus?/mg

In Nassau, there have been 6,171 tests completed with 1,900 confirmed positive, according to figures presented by the governor. In Suffolk County, 4,809 tests have been completed with 1,034 positive.

Bellone, who has been in voluntary quarantine with his family since a top aide tested positive for the virus, said 89 people with the virus are in Suffolk County hospitals including 28 in the intensive care unit. More than 2,000 tests have taken place at the Stony Brook drive-thru facility so far, he said.

The county has shifted to a “mitigation strategy,” where health officials are reaching out to patients with confirmed cases and contacting people they have been in contact with who are in “essential businesses,” such as first responders and health care workers, he said. Officials are encouraging patients to notify anyone they’ve had close contact with of their case. Previously, officials were tracking each case and contacting everyone who came into contact with those patients.

In addition, Bellone said, starting Monday, riders on Suffolk County Transit buses will be required to board on the back of the bus. The first few rows of seats will remain empty in an effort to create social distancing between the riders and drivers.

De Blasio — who has also called on the Trump administration to invoke the Defense Production Act — said on Sunday said the city will organize production of essential materials within the five boroughs. Specifically, top aides will work with city agencies and the business sector to maximize production of ventilators, masks and other essential items.

“The notion of this city left in so many ways on its own to deal with this crisis is deeply painful but we don’t take it lying down," de Blasio said during a Sunday afternoon news conference. "We are going to fight for all the resources and support we deserve and need.”

De Blasio also said he spoke to Cuomo about reducing density in parks and other public spaces and the possibility of closing city streets to give people a place to exercise and get fresh air.

He said the next 10 days are critical to preventing more deaths and protecting medical personnel from getting sick.

"This is only just beginning," de Blasio said. "April is going to be a lot worse than March, and May could be worse than April. … We are 10 days away now from widespread shortages of fundamental supplies."

The mayor said the city will release 23 inmates Sunday from correction facilities. They are all over age 50 and at a low risk to reoffend, he said. There are another 200 under review for release.

De Blasio said they are trying to come up with a plan that balances safety in the jail with public safety.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said 98 members of the NYPD have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, 70 are uniformed officers and 28 are civilian employees.

An NYPD official said that the sick call rate for the department was over 5%, which means that about 1,800 to 1,900 officers have called in to use sick time related to any variety of illness or child care or personal issues. The rate is expected to hit 6% or 2,100 officers soon.

Also Sunday, local members of Congress penned a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to include a repeal of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as part of the phase three COVID-19 economic relief package. The act capped state and local tax deduction and property tax deduction at $10,000.

"The cap is unfair to moderate-income Americans and disproportionately harmful to taxpayers in states like New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and California that have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic," the letter read. "Furthermore, at a time when the nation is relying on its governors and mayors to be effective and proactive in response to this historic public health crisis, high earners are moving to lower tax states because of the SALT deduction cap. The loss of these tax revenues to state and local coffers is further hindering the ability of these and other hard-hit states to address the current crisis."

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), appearing Sunday on "The Cats Roundtable," a radio program hosted by John Catsimatidis, said “people have to do what they’re asked to do,” and stop congregating.

“Let’s work together as Americans the way we did during World War II … during the race to the moon … after 9/11 … we have to get that true American spirit back and working," King said.

Meanwhile the extent of the virus's reach continued Sunday as the office of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced on his Twitter account that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"[Paul] is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the tweet said. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person."

Locally, The New York Blood Center, echoing a message from the CDC, said it is in urgent need of donors, since coronavirus concerns have resulted in "critically low blood and platelet appointments" across Long Island.

The NYBC has six donation centers in Nassau and Suffolk and said safety protocols are in place as they urge healthy individuals who have not been exposed to COVID-19 to donate as soon as possible.

"Our blood collection sites are disinfected frequently, and we are taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19 as per CDC recommendations," the NYBC said in an online posting, which outlines donation eligibility requirements that urge potential donors not to schedule donation appointments if they have "a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing); had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days; been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 until 28 days after your illness has resolved."

The NYBC said if you are unsure if you can donate, but would like to, you can ask their experts at 800-688-0900.

The NYBC donation centers are located in Lake Success, Rockville Centre, Massapequa, Melville, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma and site / donation information can be found at https://nybloodcenter.org.

The CDC, in an online note to potential donors, said: "The need for donated blood is constant, and blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations. CDC encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood if they are able, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19 . . . "