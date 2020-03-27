Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Nassau County officials on Friday shifted their format for reporting coronavirus-related hospitalizations, after the state Health Department changed the way it shares data with the county.

As of Friday, hospitalization reports included patients from all geographic locations, not just Nassau County.

The change, aimed at providing a fuller depiction of hospital admissions, caused the hospitalization tally to jump from 287 Thursday to 696 on Friday.

"We switched over to this way of reporting in order to give a more complete picture of patients in the hospital system irrespective of geographic boundaries and political borders," county spokesman Michael Fricchione said.

Fricchione continued: "For today, and every day going forward, our Department of Health will be unable to break down these hospitalized patients by County of residency since this data comes to us from New York State and New York State is not providing us with that information."

A patient's decision about where to be treated depends on factors such as location, patient choice, insurance coverage and physician affiliation, officials said. Nassau residents may choose hospitals in New York City, for instance, while some Queens residents may decide to go to Nassau.

Nassau officials will continue to provide the total number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations per day, the number in intensive care and the number on ventilators, Fricchione said.

On Friday, 194 coronavirus patients in Nassau were in intensive care, with 103 on ventilators, County Executive Laura Curran said.