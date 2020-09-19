New York State reached a record number of daily COVID-19 tests, 110,444, on Friday even as the statewide positive rate remained under 1%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Of those tests, .89 were positive, or and additional 986 cases, bringing New York's total to 449,038, according to state data. Suffolk County had 54 new positive cases and Nassau had 102, state data showed.

"When we first started this journey a few months ago, we only had the capacity to do a few hundred tests per day," Cuomo said in a news release. "Despite testing more than most other states, our infection rate remains below one percent. But this pandemic is not over."

There were two deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 25,425, state data shows.

On Friday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,434 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found six that were not complying with state requirements, the news release said..

There were five violations in Suffolk County and one in Brooklyn, the state said.

"We must protect our progress, and it's going to take all of us to keep up our hard work to do so," Cuomo said. "Everyone must continue to wash their hands, wear their masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York Tough."

Check back for more on this developing story.