New York City is drawing up a list of thousands of unvaccinated city workers whose firing is imminent because they have not been inoculated against COVID-19 — and today is the deadline.

The most recent count disclosed by the Adams administration shows that at the end of January. 4,000 municipal workers face dismissal in two groups: new hires who not shown proof of a complete vaccination series; and those who went on unpaid leave last fall for failing to prove vaccination and didn’t accept the city’s offer for continued health care coverage.

"This is the law of the land. People must follow it, and hopefully people will just listen to what we’re saying, hear my voice, and just get vaccinated, protect their families," Adams said on Friday.

He said the city over the weekend would tally the total number that will be cited.

"It’s not about termination. It’s about vaccination. We want people to be vaccinated," he said at the opening of a health clinic in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Asked whether the fired workers would be replaced, Adams said his administration was in the process of "right-sizing government," but that those who need to be replaced would be.

"We’re going to do an assessment to make sure taxpayers are getting their money’s worth."

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He said that granting an exemption now to those who refused to get vaccinated would send the wrong message.

"My fear is, if I come in and change that rule, I’m saying to all other New Yorkers who understood we were at a very dangerous place, and they complied, so we get another variant that’s dangerous and we say to New Yorkers, ‘this is what you must do to help us keep the city open and save lives,’ people are not going to take us seriously. That can’t happen," Adams said.