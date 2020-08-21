This story was reported by David Reich-Hale, David Olson and John Valenti. It was written by Olson.

Fewer than 500 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, the lowest number since March 16 and a fraction of the mid-April peak, as the state reported the 14th straight day of fewer than 1% of coronavirus tests coming back positive.

“This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement, noting that the state had a record number of tests — 98,880 — performed on Thursday.

Also Friday morning, Cuomo said during a morning interview on NBC's Today show that he "would have a lot of questions" if he had to decide whether to send his children to New York City schools when they are scheduled to reopen on Sept. 10.

The reopening of schools is tied to infection levels set by the state, and the percent of new positives Thursday was 0.72% statewide.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dropped to its lowest level since March 15 to 119, as hospitalizations fell to 490 patients in the state. In mid-April, there were nearly 19,000 people with COVID-19 in New York hospitals on some days.

Cuomo repeated what has become a daily warning to New Yorkers to not relent on protecting themselves and others from the virus.

"This is not over," he said in the statement. "We have to be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and be New York Tough!"

No downstate residents died of COVID-19 on Thursday. The three deaths were in Rockland, Clinton and Niagara counties.

Cuomo said the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force found 11 businesses in New York City that were violating state COVID-19 mandates, out of the 1,618 that were visited in the city and on Long Island.

Cautious on schools reopening

In this "Today Show" appearance, the governor was cautious in his optimism when asked about his confidence in the plan to reopen New York City schools.

"First," Cuomo said, "fingers crossed on all of this. We've gone from the highest infection rate in the United States to the lowest infection rate, as you know. If there's any state that can reopen schools, it's us."

During the television interview, Cuomo said New York has "the infection rate that says you can open schools. It then becomes a question of school district by school district. It's how you do it. Sure, you can, it's how."

He compared the task of reopening schools to that of reopening the economy, saying: "You have to be smart, you have to have protocols in place … What I've said from Day One is, if the parents aren't happy and confident and if the teachers aren't confident, then you don't have a school district reopening."

When asked if he would send his children to New York City public schools, if they were school-aged, he said, "Well, they're still working out what the plan would be. I would have a lot of questions … This is a risky proposition no matter how you do it, Craig, let's be honest."

He continued, "You're bringing a lot of people into a congregant setting. Do you have the testing, do you have the tracing, do you have the social distance requirements? How are you going to handle it?"

Cuomo noted that schools and colleges elsewhere have opened and quickly run into problems.

"So there's a lot of questions to answer before but that's the dialogue we're having now and again, if it's not a smart plan, then it shouldn't happen and we have 700 school districts. I'm sure we're going to have 700 different answers in New York," Cuomo said.

In New York City, a mix of in-person and remote learning has been proposed. Families can also opt for all-remote learning and change their mind during the year.

But the city’s largest teachers' union said this week that it wants public schools to stay shuttered absent adherence to union-set standards and mandatory coronavirus testing for anyone allowed into campus buildings. The union urged parents to exercise the remote-only option until the union’s demands for testing and bench marks are met.

Fewer COVID-19 patients on LI

Meanwhile, Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state, reported more positive numbers on Friday.

Northwell said it had only 69 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates. It had four admissions over the last 24 hours on Long Island.

"The numbers have been rock steady, and our admissions have been consistently under 10 per day at all of our hospitals," said Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer at Northwell Health. "Our ICU numbers are low. Everything looks very good right now."

Northwell Health has reported between 65 and 90 COVID-19 patients over the last few weeks.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, with 17, has the most coronavirus patients. Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson and Syosset Hospital have no COVID-19 patients, according to Northwell Health, which operates those facilities.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.