New York City schools could close as early as Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio says
New York City’s public schools could close as early as Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, as the coronavirus infection rate continues to teeter ever closer to the city-set 3% threshold for closure.
"People should get ready," de Blasio told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer. He counseled parents to have a plan for the rest of November if the schools need to close.
The city's latest infection rate, calculated as a seven-day average, is 2.83%, de Blasio said.
"That is a high number," de Blasio said.
"That number has gotten quite close to 3%, and we are making preparations as a result, in case that number does exceed 3%, and in the event that we do have to temporarily close our schools," he said.
The infection rate was reported on Thursday to be 2.6%.
