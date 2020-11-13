New York City’s public schools could close as early as Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, as the coronavirus infection rate continues to teeter ever closer to the city-set 3% threshold for closure.

"People should get ready," de Blasio told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer. He counseled parents to have a plan for the rest of November if the schools need to close.

The city's latest infection rate, calculated as a seven-day average, is 2.83%, de Blasio said.

"That is a high number," de Blasio said.

"That number has gotten quite close to 3%, and we are making preparations as a result, in case that number does exceed 3%, and in the event that we do have to temporarily close our schools," he said.

The infection rate was reported on Thursday to be 2.6%.