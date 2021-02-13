The percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for the coronavirus fell again Friday, to 3.46%, but Long Island remained the region with the highest positivity rate over the past seven days, the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell, to 6,888, the lowest number since Christmas Day, and down by 916 in the past week.

Meanwhile, 125 New Yorkers died of COVID-19 on Friday, including eight Suffolk County residents and eight Nassau County residents.

The decline in the statewide positivity rate – from 3.54%, where it had stood Wednesday and Thursday – is part of a steady drop since Jan. 5, when 8.4% of the tests were positive. That had been the highest percentage since the devastating spring surge.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate – which is often a focus because it smooths out daily anomalies – fell to 3.9%, the 36th straight day that saw a decline, and the first time it dropped below 4% since Nov. 30, the governor’s office said. Long Island’s 7-day rate was 4.86%, down from 5.08% on Thursday and 5.17% on Wednesday.

"Hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to fall statewide and New Yorkers should be commended for all their hard work and sacrifice which helped make this a reality," Cuomo said in a statement. "If we are to win this war against COVID once and for all, we must keep driving down these rates, as well as to get as many shots into arms as possible."

The discovery of 11 more cases statewide of the more contagious "U.K. variant" of the virus, including two in Suffolk County, were an illustration of the risks that remain. There are now 70 confirmed U.K. variant cases.

Overall, 8,763 people tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, including 840 in Nassau County and 724 in Suffolk County.