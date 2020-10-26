TODAY'S PAPER
New York's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers edge upward

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said the number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 has risen to 1,059, while positivity rates continue to fall in the red zone focus areas in Brooklyn and Queens. Credit: NY Governor's Office

By Newsday Staff
The number of people hospitalized statewide in New York with COVID-19 has risen to 1,059, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Monday, while positivity rates continue to fall over a seven-day rolling average in the red zone focus areas in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Orange County.

Sunday's hospitalization total stands as an increase of 44 over Saturday's, while the seven-day rolling average in the microclusters that had faced increased restrictions after spikes in cases dropped from 5.05% to 3.93% over a seven-day rolling average, state data shows.

"You see that the compliance and enforcement works," Cuomo said at a coronavirus briefing.

The daily statewide positivity rate overall stands at 1.45%, including those microclusters.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

