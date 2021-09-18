TODAY'S PAPER
Hochul: Slight decline in number of coronavirus hospitalizations

Gov Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference

Gov Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference about relief for victims of tropical storm Ida at her midtown office, Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
As New York continues to try to rein in the COVID-19 virus, the state saw a bit of good news Saturday as officials reported slight declines in the number of people hospitalized and in intensive care units.

A total of 2,382 people were hospitalized Friday, a decrease of 13 from the prior day, according to state figures released Saturday.

In addition, the number of people in ICUs dropped by 10 to 557, the figures showed.

Long Island's seven-day average for positive tests also continued to inch downward, registering 3.92%, down from 4.06% Wednesday and 3.97% Thursday, state figures said.

"We are continuing to partner with localities and health providers to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every part of the state," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We know the vaccine works, and we know that by not taking it you are many times more vulnerable to the most severe symptoms of COVID-19."

Long Island saw a decrease in the number of daily cases, as well. The Island's total was 884 cases, down from 1,179 the prior day, the figures show. Nassau had 372 cases and Suffolk had 512, whereas the day before Nassau had 477 and Suffolk had 595.

New York City had 2,082 cases reported Friday.

The state reported 27 deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, including one in Nassau and one in Suffolk.

A total of 5,368 people tested positive for the virus in the state out of 197,275 of those tested Friday — resulting in a positive percentage of 2.72%.

Across the state, a total of 58,712 vaccine doses were administered Friday.

On Long Island, 5,206 people received their first dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1.82 million, and 4,954 people completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1.61 million, the figures showed.

Hochul continued to urge people to get the shot.

"If you still need to get your shot, you need to do so for your safety and the safety of everyone around you," she said.

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

