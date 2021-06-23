TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Cuomo: NY state of emergency for COVID-19 expires Thursday, won't be renewed

On Wednesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced he

Credit: NY Governor's Office

By Newsday Staff
Print

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will not renew the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration that has been in place for New York since March 2020.

"The emergency is over," Cuomo said during a news briefing at his Manhattan office, citing the state's plateauing positivity rate of far less than 1% for many days.

The emergency declaration expires on Thursday.

"It’s not that we believe COVID is gone," Cuomo added. "We still have to vaccinate people, especially young people. That is still a priority."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

By Newsday Staff

Health

Despite the continuing positive news, Gov. Andrew M.
Suffolk sees lowest number of COVID-19 positives since pandemic's start
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccination shots,
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
LI's labor force - the total of all
LI unemployment rate drops below 5%
Real estate developer Charles Weinraub at his rental
Struggling landlords: Surviving the ban on evictions
"As more states continue to reach their COVID-19
LIU poll: Majority say U.S. has seen worst of pandemic
Holding signs with messages such as, "My child,
Parents, officials hold 'Unmask Our Kids' rally in Carle Place
Didn’t find what you were looking for?