Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will not renew the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration that has been in place for New York since March 2020.

"The emergency is over," Cuomo said during a news briefing at his Manhattan office, citing the state's plateauing positivity rate of far less than 1% for many days.

The emergency declaration expires on Thursday.

"It’s not that we believe COVID is gone," Cuomo added. "We still have to vaccinate people, especially young people. That is still a priority."

