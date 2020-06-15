New York has reached "a new high" in its fight to contain the coronavirus' spread with the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths recorded since the crisis started more than three months ago, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday amid the continued reopening of the state's economy.

The state has continued to see a low rate of infections and to draw a falling curve of sickness and death even as business activity returns at different levels throughout its regions and other states see spikes in COVID-19 cases.

“Our accomplishment over these past 106 days will go down in the history books," said Cuomo, speaking from the Westchester County landing of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown. "We had the worst infection rate in the United States of America. Today we have the best infection rate in the United States of America. You want to talk about a turnaround? You want to talk about an accomplishment? … New York scaled the highest mountain and went from the worst situation with this COVID virus, to the best situation with this COVID virus."

New Yorkers have accomplished those results because many followed social distancing guidelines and are wearing masks, and because "we did it together," Cuomo said. "The only way to protect my health was if you were willing to protect my health."

Northwell Health on Monday said it had 357 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, as the number of patients continues to decline despite ongoing protests and summer weather that has led Long Islanders to increasingly go to parks and beaches.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it's seen a 16% decrease from the same period a week ago, and daily admissions are consistently at or close to single digits.

Northwell said its COVID-19 patient count has dropped by nearly half since Memorial Day, when it had 680 hospitalized for the virus.

Also, about 11% of its COVID-19 patients are in ICU, which a Northwell spokesman said is as low as it’s been.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park has the most COVID-19 patients, at 73, followed by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, which has 65. Five Northwell-operated Long Island hospitals have fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients: LIJ-Valley Stream, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, Plainview Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

With David Reich-Hale

