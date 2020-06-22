Northwell Health sees 9% drop in COVID-19 patients from week ago

Northwell Health on Monday said it had 326 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, a 9% drop from the same period a week ago.

Northwell said the number dipped to 299 on Saturday before creeping back up slightly over the past two days.

"That could be because our discharges are often lower during the weekend," said Terry Lynam, a spokesman at Northwell, the largest health system in the state.

Northwell discharged 13 COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours, Lynam said. The discharge number is often double or triple that, according to Northwell data.

The health system reported no COVID-related deaths over the past 48 hours, and said it admitted 16 COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours.

"The admission number has bounced around a bit over the last 10 days, ranging from four to 18," Lynam said. "It's lower than it had been, but it still fluctuates a bit." North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset had the most COVID-19 patients in the health system, with 53, followed closely by Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, at 52.

With New York City poised to enter Phase 2 of reopening Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide continued to decline, with less than 1% of new tests coming back positive, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

Cuomo said 1,142 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday. That’s a dramatic difference from the height of the pandemic in April, when more than 18,000 people were hospitalized in the state.

But officials have repeatedly cautioned New Yorkers to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing to prevent a surge in cases that has been seen in states across the West and South. Officials said there were over 3,100 new infections in Arizona this weekend and Nevada reported a new high of 445 cases Saturday.

Also on Sunday, the World Health Organization reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases — more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. The United States had over 36,000 new cases, second only to Brazil with over 54,000 cases.

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.