New York City had no deaths related to the coronavirus on Saturday, four months after the first pandemic fatality was reported in the state on March 11, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed on Monday.

The mayor said the zero deaths reported Saturday was an important milestone for the city that was once the epicenter of the pandemic, but the city had a lot more work to do before it could declare victory over the virus that has infected nearly 220,000 New York residents, de Blasio said Monday during hos daily coronavirus briefing. De Blasio said he was especially concerned about a rise in cases among young adults in their 20s and a slighter increase in cases in people in their 30s.

“It’s hard to take a victory lap because we know we have so much more ahead,” the mayor said.

De Blasio said city officials are concerned about severe spikes in coronavirus cases in the Sunbelt that could lead to surges in New York. He also issued a new guidance requiring people to wear face coverings while in stores and in businesses.

“If you are at work or in a store, you must keep your face coving on all the time,” said de Blasio, who added the guidance does not apply in homes.

De Blasio also condemned the death of a 1-year-old boy who was fatally shot at a Brooklyn barbecue late Sunday and the increase in gun violence that has erupted in the city in recent weeks, calling both unacceptable.

“To wake up this morning and learn that a 1-year-old child was killed on the streets of our city by gunfire is just so painful,” de Blasio said.

The baby, Davell Gardner, was in his stroller when gunfire erupted in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He died early Monday, the NYPD said. Three other people were injured when two gunman opened fire on the barbecue.