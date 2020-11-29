Some NYC schools will reopen for in-person learning Dec. 7, de Blasio says

Thousands of New York City students will return to schools, which have been closed since Nov. 19 because of a surge in coronavirus cases, for in-person learning beginning Dec. 7, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.

In-person learning will resume on Dec. 7 for students in Grade K-5 elementary schools as well those enrolled in 3-K and Pre-K progams, de Blasio said during his daily coronavirus briefing. District 75 schools, which serve students with special needs, will reopen on Dec. 10, de Blasio said.

City and Department of Education officials are still trying to figure out when middle schools and high schools can reopen, de Blasio and schools chancellor Richard Carranza said.

De Blasio said the key to reopening schools safely -- even as public health officials fear a spike in coronavirus cases because of Thanksgiving gatherings and travel -- will be beefed-up testing. Twenty percent of students at every city school will undergo testing every week instead of monthly random testing.

Parents and guardians will be required to sign testing consent forms before their children can attend in-person classes. The Department of Education will reopen middle schools and high schools once it is confident it has the capacity to test older students, too.

"The amount of testing is a crucial piece of the equation," de Blasio said. "So since we're moving to weekly testing, that's gonna take a lot of capacity. We wanted to make sure we can do that consistently and well and that's why it's important to go by phases."