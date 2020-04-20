De Blasio: New cases seem to be flatlining but 'still not out of the woods'

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said while New Yorkers have done an amazing job of self-isolating and practicing social distancing, we can't let that lull us into a sense of complacency when it comes to the battle against COVID-19.

"It's amazing that New Yorkers have done what they’ve done," de Blasio said, adding that with the city being one of the "most-densely populated places in the country, this is the last place in the country you’d think it [social distancing and self-isolation] would work."

The fact that the numbers of new cases here appear to be flatlining, the mayor said: "We’re still losing way too many people each day, still have too many people in the ICUs, we’re still not out of the woods."

"This thing ain’t over," he said, "and if you pretend it’s over it’s only going to boomerang back."

Asked about his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump, including the comparison over the weekend to then-president Gerald Ford telling New York City to "drop dead" during the financial crisis in 1975, de Blasio said this year, the city will spend about $3.5 billion to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic — and he has no idea where the money will come from to help bail out the city budget without federal help. And, he warned: "The federal government is not saying we're going to make you whole."

He said this is not just a New York City problem, "it's a problem all over our country. This is a red state and a blue state problem," he said, adding: "I don't think Donald Trump wants to be in the company in history with Gerald Ford or with Herbert Hoover," noting how Hoover handled the fallout of the 1929 stock market crash leading to the creation of Depression-era shanty towns known as "Hoovervilles."

De Blasio warned that the reopening of cities will not be a simple task and that testing is crucial to any efforts to do so. "The absence of testing from Day 1 never allowed us to fight this [battle] in the right way," adding that the city probably will need to do "hundreds of thousands of tests per day," as well as temperature checks in and out of stores, businesses and transit and work zones just to get back on track for reopening and that it likely will be "weeks, months, until we have the tools to start get back to normal."

Asked about the rash of deaths last week at a Brooklyn nursing home where 55 residents died of the coronavirus, de Blasio called it "horrifying" and said, "It just shows you how intense, how horrible this has been" adding that officials need to figure out what led to these kind of pockets of pandemic deaths — and learn from it moving forward. "It’s horrible, it’s horrifying," he said, adding: "This crisis has taken us places we never figured we'd go."

Cuomo: Statewide antibody testing to begin Monday

Meanwhile, New York will embark on an “aggressive” testing program Monday to help determine the full scope of the coronavirus pandemic, a vital step as officials envision how to reopen the state’s economy, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday.

The program starts with a 3,000-person random survey across the state to determine how many people have COVID-19 antibodies in their system, a sign they had the disease but have since recovered.

"We are going to do that in the most aggressive way in the nation. We are going to sample people in this state, thousands of people in this state, across the state to find out if they have the antibodies," Cuomo said during a news conference Sunday at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset.

"That will tell us, for the first time, what percent of the population actually has had the coronavirus and is now at least short-term immune to the virus," the governor said. “This will be the first true snapshot of what we are dealing with.”

Participants in the random testing will be recruited at supermarkets in different regions. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the testing would include an unidentified site in Nassau.

Those who agree to take part will be asked to provide a fingerstick blood sample, which will then be processed at the state’s Wadsworth Labs using its IgG immunologic test. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the state’s own antibody test, Cuomo said.

Medical experts have raised warnings about flawed antibody tests that have not received FDA approval but have come to the market. The FDA has allowed more than 90 companies to bring tests to the market without federal approval, citing the urgency of the pandemic, according to The New York Times. Some of the tests being used around the country have mistakenly shown the presence of antibodies in a person when they don’t exist.

Cuomo said antibody testing is a way to assess how best to reopen.

“Any plan that is going to start to reopen the economy has to be based on data, and that means it has to be based on testing,” Cuomo said. “How do you get it up to scale quickly and how do you find out where we really are right now in terms of this virus?"

Cuomo: NY sees improvements

The governor announced the plan after noting another day of improvements in the trajectory of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 242,000 people in the state, including more than 56,000 on Long Island. The number of people who were hospitalized or intubated was down, Cuomo said, suggesting measures put in place to combat the pandemic are working.

"The recent news is good. We are on the other side of the plateau and the numbers are coming down," Cuomo said. "But that's good news only compared to the terrible news that we were living with."

Another 507 people who had COVID-19 died Saturday, Cuomo said, and 1,300 people with the virus were newly admitted to hospitals.

Cuomo said diagnostic testing, which determines whether or not a person is currently infected with the virus, also needs to be ramped up.

There are multiple diagnostic tests by different manufacturers that often require chemicals that are not readily available.

“I can’t do an international supply chain,” Cuomo said. “That’s where the federal government has to help.”

Trump, speaking at the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, pushed back on criticism from state governors who have argued that his administration has not done enough to aid states in securing supplies like testing swabs and reagent chemicals to ramp up testing.

“Our testing is expanding very rapidly by millions and millions of people,” Trump said. Moments later he pulled out a testing swab from his pocket to say the production of such swabs was “not very complicated.”

The president said he is also preparing to use the Defense Production Act to increase production of testing swabs.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at the briefing said "our large metro areas continue to stabilize and we can see progress."

"The New York metro area, including New Jersey, New York, Long Island, Connecticut and Rhode Island all appear to be past their peak," Pence said.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Sunday said 132 people have died of COVID-19 in the county in the past three days, bringing Suffolk's total to 825.

The state on Sunday reported 6,054 new cases of the virus, including 745 in Suffolk and 833 in Nassau.

In a statement, Curran said: " As of today, 1,281 Nassau County residents have lost their fights to the coronavirus and more than 30,000 [30,013] have tested positive, more patients and fatalities than any other municipality in the entire nation outside of New York City."

Northwell Health on Sunday morning said it has 2,616 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, which include 11 on Long Island. That’s down roughly 25% since the peak.

Only two of its hospitals, LIJ Valley Stream and LIJ Forest Hills, have an intensive care unit occupancy rate above 90%, said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman.