De Blasio welcomes back some students to in-person learning

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday welcome back to school to thousands of students after almost a 3-week break when in-person learning was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor and New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza greeted students at P.S. 5 in the Bronx, where the children were given temperature checks before rubbing elbows with hizzoner and the top schools boss.

"It is a good day when kids are going back to school, it is a good day when you see those smiles and that joy … you could see the smiles even with the masks on," de Blasio said during his daily coronavirus update.

"I talked to a 4th grader named Martha, and I said ‘ are you happy to be back at school?,’ and she said ‘yeah,’" de Blasio said.

When de Blasio pressed the student as to why she was happy to return to school, Martha replied "I learn more, I learn more, when I am back in school.

"Our kids need to be back in the classroom," said de Blasio.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

During the briefing, de Blasio said that daily new virus citywide hospitalizations rose to 144 — still under the desirable benchmark of 200 — but that the rate per 100,000 residents was 2.8 which was above the goal of 2.0. The positivity level for new cases was 4.98%, barely below the benchmark of 5.0%, the mayor said.

In response to a question about whether new restrictions might be coming, de Blasio said the new indicators were "troubling," and warned that "all options have to be on the table" in terms of further restrictions and business closings if things don’t move in the direction.

"I think it as simple as this, if these numbers don’t level off soon then all options have to be on the table, that is a decision the state will ultimately make," de Blasio said.

De Blasio didn’t make mention of any restrictions that might be considered but apparently he was referring to possible closures of nonessential businesses and indoor dining. The mayor acknowledged that he has talked recently about the subject with Gov. Andrew Cuomo but didn’t provide any details.

The mayor's remarks about troublesome indicators came as he generally lauded the return to school of children in grades K-5 after about the hiatus because of concern about rising COVID-19 infections.

He said students with special needs in all grades can go back to in-person learning on Thursday. Middle and high schools students will continue on all remote learning until after the holiday break.