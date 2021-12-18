Health experts urge caution over holidays as COVID cases spike

As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to spike, and the highly contagious omicron variant spreads, medical experts are urging ramped-up caution during the holidays, and in higher-risk activities like indoor dining.

A year after many Long Islanders canceled holiday gatherings or held them via Zoom, Dr. Leonard Krilov of NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island said he understands why families and friends are loath to take a similar approach this holiday season.

"I won’t say absolutely abandon ship, so to speak," said Krilov, infectious disease specialist and chief of pediatrics at the Mineola hospital. "But I think we need to think about it more carefully."

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back as positive on Long Island approached 9% on Friday, the highest level since January. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, predicted on Thursday that omicron would be the dominant variant nationwide within a few weeks.

Dr. Uzma Syed, an infectious disease specialist at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, said "very large holiday parties are probably not a good idea at this time with the amount of virus that’s in the community."

She recommended limiting gatherings to immediate family, "to ensure you can still have your holiday celebration but do it at a smaller scale. Certainly, this is a time to pull back a little bit."

Syed said special care should be taken by people who are seniors or who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 — or who will be in close contact with those types of people.

"The first question people have to ask themselves is what risk they are willing to take, what is their threshold, and what are the risk factors for that individual and their families," she said.

Getting a COVID-19 test shortly before a gathering, and opening windows to increase ventilation help reduce risk, said Dr. David Hirschwerk, an infectious disease specialist and interim chairman of medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead.

Finding a COVID-19 test has been a challenge for some Long Islanders, who have found some store shelves empty of at-home test kits and long lines at testing sites. To locate a test site, go to coronavirus.health.ny.gov.

Hirschwerk said getting a booster shot if you’re eligible is also key to reducing risk.

"It’s important for everyone to be boosted right now, because we know boosting significantly improves the ability to both fight off COVID infection and reduce the risk of severe illness," Hirschwerk said.

Although "the vast majority of patients who are hospitalized with COVID are not fully vaccinated," there continue to be breakthrough cases of vaccinated people — "but those who are fully vaccinated who are hospitalized are likely to be of very advanced age or to have significant underlying medical conditions that make it less likely they will respond to the vaccine in the first place" because of weakened immune systems, he said.

"It’s very rare to see somebody who is boosted to be hospitalized," he said.

As the virus continues to spread rapidly, he urged those who remain unvaccinated to get the shot.

"It’s a very dangerous world right now for people who are not vaccinated," he said.

The potential effects of omicron are still unknown. Early indications are it may more often lead to milder disease than previous virus strains.

"It may be during this current wave that we’ll see very, very high levels of community spread but, compared to previous waves, proportionately a lower percentage of people becoming hospitalized," Hirschwerk said.

But the sheer number of new cases may mean that even though the percentage of people needing hospitalization could be lower, the actual number of people requiring a hospital bed may increase, he said.

"Because it spreads so significantly and is likely to lead to very, very high rates in our community, there will still be a significant proportion of infected people who will become sick enough to be hospitalized, which has the potential to stress our health care system even further," Hirschwerk said.

Experts agree that venues with large numbers of people gathered indoors — like the inside of restaurants, gyms, theaters and sports arenas – are much more risky now than, for example, during the spring and early summer, when positivity rates were well below 1% on Long Island until the delta variant began spreading widely.

Syed recommended that such places be avoided entirely "when there is so much virus in our communities, and then we can appreciate when we can relax some of those [guidelines] once we come down from this high."

Krilov said "the safest thing from the virus end is to not do any [of those activities]. Stay home."

But, he said, being isolated has mental health and, if exercise is avoided, physical health consequences. For those who do engage in indoor activities with others, Krilov said taking certain precautions, such as going to restaurants during less busy times, can reduce risk.

That’s especially true in places like Long Island, where elected officials have vowed to either not enforce or very lightly enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandate that businesses require either masks or proof of vaccination, he said.

Less mask-wearing on Long Island and the lack of a vaccination requirement like in New York City to enter many types of businesses is likely why Long Island continues to have a higher positivity rate and per capita COVID-19 case rate than the city, despite much greater population density in New York City, Syed said.

On the other hand, Long Island is more densely populated than upstate, and that likely is a key reason why the region has a higher positivity rate than some upstate areas, despite a higher vaccination rate, Hirschwerk said.

Meanwhile, one Long Island school district Friday reacted to the potential of a vaccine mandate for all schoolchildren eligible for inoculations. Hochul Friday said on MSNBC that she supports a mandate for the 2022-23 school year.

In a letter to the governor, the Bayport-Blue Point Board of Education said if the state mandates vaccines as a condition for children to attend school, there should be a testing option for children whose parents choose not to get them vaccinated.

Pointing to how parents in the district are "deeply divided" on a vaccine mandate, board president Michael Miller wrote, "With this potential option, our focus can remain on keeping students in school safely, and lessen the divide currently felt in our community and so many other communities across the State."